Grief Retreat Are you, or is someone you know struggling with grief of any kind? The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 2100 North Spring invites you to take part in Broken: Healing For Those Struggling with Grief Thursday from 10:00am to noon. This free event is an opportunity to experience healing along with others walking the journey as well. There will be a talk by Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, as well as adoration and prayer. Learn more by calling the BDRC at 806-383-1811.
It Might Get LOUD We read in the Old Testament about how praisers went before the armies in battle. With that in mind, let's get the school year and all of the battles our young people will face under the Lord's protection and give Him glory for all He will do by coming together in praise and worship. Everyone is invited Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:00pm for It Might Get LOUD. The music will be led by Brandon Finke and hosted by Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery. Just come as you are—no registration needed. Please call the BDRC at 806-383-1811 for more details.
TREAT Fundraiser Friday, Sept. 15 The annual TREAT fundraiser to benefit the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center is set for Friday, Sept. 15 from 6:30pm to 9:00pm in the Retreat Center courtyard at 2100 North Spring. Specialty tacos and specialty salsas by BDRC executive chef Jason Haschke are the featured entrée during the event, which serves as the major fundraiser for the retreat center. There will also be heavy hors d'oeuvres, beverages, a silent auction, Calcutta boards and entertainment from Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased on the retreat center’s website, bdrc.org/treat. Sponsors continue to be sought for the fundraiser at four levels, according to Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, executive director at the BDRC. The sponsorship levels are: • Seraphim, at $10,000; • Cherubim, at $5,000; • Archangel, at $2,500; and, • Angel, at $1,000. “We’re trying to make something good even better here at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center,” said Sister Elizabeth Ann. “With that in mind, our food this year for the TREAT fundraiser is going to be a little bit of sweet and a little bit of salty. “If you are among the many who support the ministry here at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, we encourage you to purchase tickets and/or consider being a sponsor for our TREAT fundraiser. This is our main fundraiser and any and all support is greatly appreciated.” For additional information about the evening, sponsorship opportunities, or to donate a item to the silent auction, please call the Retreat Center at 806-383-1811.