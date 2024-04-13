11th Umbarger Frühlingsfest

Umbarger—St. Mary’s Church will host its 11th Frühlingsfest, or Spring Festival Saturday, May 4, beginning at 6:00pm in the parish hall at 22830 Pondaseta Road.
Tickets are $150 per couple, which includes a Tenderloin steak dinner with all the fixings, a Reverse Drawing, a Calcutta, beverages, desserts and a Live Auction. There will also be a dance, with music by Insufficient Funds.
All winners will be determined in a reverse drawing, according to Father Alvin Tshuma, parochial administrator at St. Mary’s Church. First prize is a $3,000 Cashier’s Check, second prize is a $2,000 Cashier’s Check and third prize is a $1,000 Cashier’s Check.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit St. Mary’s Church. No one under 21 will be admitted.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting Brandon Finke at 806-681-6232; Jacob Batenhorst at 970-481-1831; or any parishioner at St. Mary’s Church.