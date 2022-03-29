Amarillo—The 12th annual Parish Festival at St. Joseph’s Church is scheduled Sunday, May 1 from 10:30am to 7:00pm on the parish grounds at 4122 South Bonham.
“This year’s festival date has presented us with an opportunity to celebrate the feast of St. Joseph the Worker,” said parish spokesperson Fabian Olivas. “What a blessing it will be to be part of this event as a family of God, where we come together to celebrate our past, our future, and remind ourselves that like St. Joseph, we continue to do what we do as a work of art,” he said.
The day will include food booths, live music and a performance by Ballet Folklorico.
There will also be a drawing, with a chance to win one of three prizes. First prize is a $5,000 VISA Gift Card. Second prize is a $1,500 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card. Tickets are $10.00 each, with the drawing taking place at 7:00pm.
For additional information or to purchase tickets for the drawing, please call the St. Joseph's Church parish office during regular business hours at 806-355-5621. Tickets for the drawing can also be purchased online at stjosephamarillo.com/st-josephs-festival-2022