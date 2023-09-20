14th Harvest Of Blessings Gala Nov. 17

Canyon—The 14th Harvest of Blessings Gala to benefit the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light, formerly known as the School Sisters of St. Francis is set for Friday, Nov. 17 from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Chateau Event and Wedding Venue, 22001 South Eastern, near Palo Duro Canyon.
Tickets for the evening are $125 each, which includes a Hickory Grilled Ribeye steak dinner and/or Hickory Smoked Ribs, basted in Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce, catered by Hoffbrau, plus homemade desserts, a silent auction, Calcutta boards and handmade crafts. Music will be provided by a mobile DJ. The dinner will be served from 7:00 to 8:00. Each ticket admits two for dinner and is one entry for the drawing. Winner need not be present to win.
The grand prize in a reverse drawing will be a $7,500 VISA Gift Card. Additional information on the grand prize can be found online at panhandlefranciscans.org/gala.
In observance of the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light’s 300th anniversary, the Sisters have partnered with Graham Brothers Jewelers in Amarillo to design an extraordinary heirloom rosary for a live auction during the gala. Features of the rosary include: • A centerpiece reflecting the three T’s, symbolic of the congregation’s connection to the Mother Foundress since 1723; • The Hail Mary beads from the finest turquoise from the Sleeping Beauty Mine; • The Our Father beads have exquisite Jerusalem Cross cutouts; and, • All pieces are hand-joined with 14 karat yellow gold wire and all pieces are hand-crafted 22 karat solid gold with one-of-a-kind three dimensional custom designs.
According to Franciscan Sister of Christ the Light Sister Mary Michael Huseman, the crucifix, which spoke to St. Francis at San Damiano, inspired this stunning piece with the words Rebuild My Church engraved on the back.
The Rosary is encased in glass. Minimum bid is $10,000.
“The individual or family who possesses this heirloom spiritual masterpiece will remain perpetually and spiritually united with our sisters in a unique way,” said Sister Mary Michael. “This jubilee rosary, which will not be reproduced again, is symbolic of the congregation’s mission, charism and consecrated life. All for the Glory of God!”
Sponsorships are also available for the fundraiser. Proceeds from the evening will support the work and life of the Sisters and its Bearers of the Light Building Campaign. Learn more about the campaign by going online to panhandlefranciscans.org/campaign. For tickets, to inquire about sponsorships or for additional information, please contact Sister Mary Michael Huseman, OSF, in Panhandle at 806-537-3182, ext. 3, or via email, [email protected]. Chateau Event and Wedding Venue is located at 22001 South Eastern, near Palo Duro Canyon. To get there, take I-27 south and take exit 106 toward TX-217/Canyon/Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Merge onto the I-27 Service Road South and turn left onto TX-217, East 4th Avenue and travel 6.1 miles, then turn left onto South Eastern/Pipeline Road and travel ½ mile north to the venue.