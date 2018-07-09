15th Annual Shiraz For A Cause Friday, Aug. 17

Amarillo—The 15th annual Shiraz for a Cause to benefit the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center is set for Friday, Aug. 17, beginning at 7:00pm in the BDRC courtyard at 2100 North Spring.



Tickets are $50 per person and will go on sale beginning Monday, July 16.



“Shiraz for a Cause is a fun evening at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center that supports the center’s mission of providing a refuge for those seeking personal and professional development,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “A full-fledged wine event, Shiraz started out as merely a wine raffle and has grown to an evening of fine wines, gourmet foods and jazz music that mix with the sounds of laughter and fun as guests experience the magic of the retreat center. The courtyard ambiance is set with white tablecloths and twinkling lights in the trees.”



In addition to a silent auction, there will be also be a live auction, according to Astuto.



“The live auction boasts of some exciting offerings that you won’t want to miss,” she said. “This year we are auctioning A Spain-inspired Dinner for eight overlooking Palo Duro Canyon. This will be a great evening to enjoy the canyon rim view with Spanish wines and a paella dinner at Mark and Terry White’s Palo Duro Club cabin.

Another great item is An Evening of Spirits and Spirituality for 30. The winner of this auction item can invite 30 people to a cocktail party, taking place in the courtyard of the new Diocesan Pastoral Center. We are grateful to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek for also making the new chapel available as well.



“Lastly, Graham Brother’s Jewelry has donated a beautiful and timeless choker length pearl necklace with a diamond rondel and ornate white gold clasp.”



In addition to the live auction, there will also be a mission auction to raise money to purchase new chairs for the meeting rooms in the center.



With money raised from the last two mission auctions, the retreat center has been able to purchase new blinds and new mattresses for all 52 guestrooms, according to Astuto.



Another aspect of Shiraz for a Cause is entertainment.



“In addition to the music of Patrick Swindell and the Esquire Jazz Band, the Men’s Club at St. Thomas the Apostle Church will be dealing tables of Blackjack and Craps,” Astuto said. “If you want to try your luck at the wine pull, for $20 you will be able to pick a bottle of wine from a selection of wines ranging from $20 to over $100 per bottle. And the lucky winner of our reverse drawing will win a 2012 Waugh Cellars magnum of Cabernet Sauvignon worth $250.”



As an added bonus this year, Shiraz guests can stay at the retreat center overnight for a discounted rate. Coffee and donuts will be served at 8:30am on Saturday and check-out is at 9:00. For additional information or to purchase tickets, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 383-1811.



