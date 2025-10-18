Canyon—Tickets remain for the 16th Harvest of Blessings Gala to benefit the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light Friday, Nov. 21 from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Chateau Event and Wedding Venue, 22001 South Eastern, near Palo Duro Canyon.
Tickets for the evening are $125 each, which includes a meal, served between 7:00 and 8:00 of Marinated Seared sirloin OR Hawaiian Chicken with Teriyaki Glaze, catered by Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner in Canyon. The evening will also include homemade Just-a-Bite desserts, a silent auction, Calcutta boards and handmade crafts. Music will be provided by a mobile DJ. Each ticket admits two for dinner and is one entry for the drawing. Winner need not be present to win.
The Grand Prize in a reverse drawing will be a $7,500 VISA Gift Card.
Sponsorships are still available for the fundraiser. They include: • St. Francis Sponsor for $5,000; • St. Elizabeth Sponsor for $3,000; and, • St. Anthony Sponsor for $1,200.
Proceeds from the evening will support the work and life of the Sisters and its Bearers of the Light Building Campaign.
“Trusting in God’s Divine Providence and the generosity of our friends and benefactors, our new addition includes handicap-accessible assisted living facilities, tornado shelter, additional bedrooms for the Sisters, community and office space,” said Franciscan Sister of Christ the Light Sister Mary Michael Huseman, OSF. “The new infirmary will be dedicated to the memory of Sister Mary Louise Britten.”
For more information about the campaign, please go online to panhandlefranciscans.org/campaign. For tickets, to inquire about sponsorships or for additional information, please contact Sister Mary Michael in Panhandle at 806-537-3182, ext. 3, or via email, [email protected].
Chateau Event and Wedding Venue is located at 22001 South Eastern, near Palo Duro Canyon. To get there, take I-27 south and take exit 106 toward TX-217/Canyon/Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Merge onto the I-27 Service Road South and turn left onto TX-217, East 4th Avenue and travel 6.1 miles, then turn left onto South Eastern/Pipeline Road and travel ½ mile north to the venue.