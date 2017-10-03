2017-18 Catholic School Enrollment: 689

Amarillo—For the second consecutive year, 689 students are enrolled in Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo, according to figures obtained by The West Texas Catholic.



The enrollment numbers were as of Sept. 15, the date attendance numbers in Texas Catholic Schools are turned in to the Texas Catholic Conference, according to Father Robert A. Busch, Ph.D., Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo. Diocesan schools are located in Amarillo, Dalhart and Hereford.



Reporting the largest enrollment numbers was St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo. According to principal Linda Aranda, enrollment was reported at 221 students, up from 206 a year ago. Of the 221, 77 are Montessori students.



Enrollment at St. Joseph’s School, Amarillo, was reported at 139 students, according to principal David Hernandez. Thirty-seven students at St. Joseph’s School are in Pre-Kindergarten and Montessori.



At St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, school president Shay Batenhorst reported an enrollment of 123 students. Sixteen students at St. Anthony of Padua School are Montessori students.



St. Anthony School, Hereford, reported an enrollment of 111 students. According to principal Ana Copeland, 21 students are enrolled in Pre-Kindergarten.



Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo, reported an enrollment of 95 students, up from 72 in 2016-17. Of those 95 students, 52 are enrolled in middle school and 43 in high school.

