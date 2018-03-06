2018 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference April 20-22

Amarillo—The Early Bird deadline for the 2018 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) has passed, but registrations are still being accepted, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The annual DCYC for students in the seventh through twelfth grades will take place Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April 22 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan. The theme of this year’s gathering is
Spark a Reaction: Go forth and set the world on fire (St. Ignatius).
Regular Registrations are being accepted through Friday, March 30, according to Guzman.
“The Regular Registration fee is $35 per person,” he said. “We encourage those who have yet to register to do so.”
For those who prefer to register at the door, late registration is $45 per person, according to Guzman, who said late registrants must bring all forms and payments to the Civic Center at registration time.
“It’s time to come together in the Texas Panhandle to celebrate our Lord Jesus Christ as the young church,” Guzman said. “We invite our youth to join us for an awesome time with God in fellowship with other youth. There will be great music, motivational keynote presentations, workshops, a powerful time of Eucharistic Exposition and Adoration and we’ll end the weekend with some fun at Wonderland Park.”
The conference will run from 7:00pm to 10:00pm on April 20 and from 9:00am to 11:00pm on April 21. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will celebrate Mass with the youth at 11:00am on Sunday, April 22, designated Family Day.
Also scheduled to appear at the DCYC are Catholic musicians Noelle Garcia, Jacob DeRusha and the JTA Band and Jim Cruise, aka, Spoon Man.
After the Mass with Bishop Zurek, the conference will conclude with an afternoon at Wonderland Park. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $14.50 each. Tickets are non-refundable, but can be used at a different time, according to Guzman. For those preferring not to ride rides at Wonderland Park, $5.00 tickets can be purchased at the gate on April 22.
For more information on the annual DCYC at the Amarillo Civic Center, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118 or via email,
oguzman@dioama.org.