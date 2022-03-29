2022-23 Enrollment Underway At Diocesan Catholic Schools

Amarillo—It’s not too early to consider a Catholic education for your children next school year.
All five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are currently enrolling students for the 2022-2023 school year.
Principals encourage parents to contact schools in advance for further registration details or to make an appointment to register.
Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are: • Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo, 806-355-9637, holycrossama.org; • St. Joseph School, Amarillo, 806-359-1604, stjosephamarillo.com; • St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo, 806-376-9112, stmarysamarillo.org; • St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, 806-244-4811, stanthonydalhart.com; and, • St. Anthony School, Hereford, 806-364-1952, herefordstanthonys.com
The final day of classes for the 2021-22 school year will be Friday. May 27.