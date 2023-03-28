2023-24 Enrollment Underway At Diocesan Catholic Schools

Amarillo—The curtain is beginning to fall on the 2022-23 school year in the Diocese of Amarillo and it’s not too early to consider a Catholic education for your children for the 2023-24 school year.
All five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are currently enrolling students for the 2023-2024 school year.
Principals encourage parents to contact schools in advance for further registration details or to make an appointment to register.
Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are: • Holy Cross Catholic Academy, 4110 South Bonham, Amarillo, 806-355-9637, holycrossama.org. Craig Logan is Head of School. • St. Joseph School, 4118 South Bonham, Amarillo, 806-359-1604, stjosephamarillo.com. Patricia Martinez is the principal. • St. Mary’s Cathedral School, 1200 South Washington, Amarillo, 806-376-9112, stmarysamarillo.org. Lydia O’Rear is the school principal. • St. Anthony of Padua School, 410 East 13th, Dalhart, 806-244-4811, stanthonydalhart.com. Shay Batenhorst is the school principal; and, • St. Anthony School, Hereford, 120 West Park Ave., 806-364-1952, herefordstanthonys.com. Linda Gonzalez is the principal.
The final day of classes for the 2022-23 school year is Friday, May 26. The 2023-24 school year will begin on Thursday, Aug. 10.