2024-25 Enrollment Underway At Diocesan Catholic Schools

Amarillo—It’s not too early to consider a Catholic education for your children next school year.
All five Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are currently enrolling students for the 2024-2025 school year.
Principals encourage parents to contact schools in advance for further registration details or to make an appointment to register.
Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are: • Holy Cross Catholic Academy, 4110 South Bonham, Amarillo, 806-355-9637, holycrossama.org; • St. Joseph School, 4118 South Bonham, Amarillo, 806-359-1604, stjosephamarillo.com; • St. Mary’s Cathedral School, 1200 South Washington, Amarillo, 806-376-9112, stmarysamarillo.org; • St. Anthony of Padua School, 410 East 13th, Dalhart, 806-244-4811, stanthonydalhart.com; and, • St. Anthony School, Hereford, 120 West Park Ave., 806-364-1952, herefordstanthonys.com
The final day of classes for the 2023-24 school year is Friday, May 24.