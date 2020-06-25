23rd Annual Respect Life Banquet Sept. 27

Amarillo—Noted Catholic author, blogger, speaker and free lance graphic designer Kathryn Whitaker will be the keynote speaker for the 23nd annual Respect Life Banquet, Sunday, Sept. 27.
The banquet, which benefits the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Amarillo, will begin with social hour at 4:30 pm, with dinner served at 5:30 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan.
Tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of eight, which includes a prime rib dinner catered by the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, according to James Schulte, director of the diocesan Family Life Office.
The theme of this year’s banquet is
Christ Our Hope in Every Season of Life.
A native of the Texas Panhandle, Whitaker is a sixth-generation Texan who was raised as an evangelical Protestant until she met her husband on a blind date at Texas A&M. On the eve of their wedding, Whitaker converted to Catholicism.
“Since 2007, with honesty, authenticity and a healthy dose of sass, Whitaker has shared on social media and her blog what it’s like raising a raucous Catholic family,” said Schulte, “all while balancing her writing, her love of the Aggies, keeping her obsession to the Container Store in check and stocking the fridge with plenty of Dr. Pepper.”
Whitaker has appeared in USA Today, EWTN, Ave Maria Radio, Redeemer Radio, Relevant Radio and is a regular guest on The Busted Halo show with Father Dave Dwyer on Sirius XM. Her book,
Live Big, Love Bigger, is currently in its third printing with Ave Maria Press. Whitaker and her husband, Scott, live with their six children in Austin.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Family Life Office.
“The Family Life office encompasses a number of programs for the diocese, including Pro-Life activities, Natural Family Planning, Engaged Encounter, Marriage Encounter and Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents English and Spanish-speaking retreats,” said Schulte. “We must continue to promote a pro-life, pro-marriage, and pro-family message in our area, which has been so blessed by our Savior, Jesus Christ, and your support of our annual banquet assists us in these efforts.”
The evening will also include Silent and Live Auctions. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to donate items for the Silent and Live Auctions, please contact Schulte at 806-414-1059. Tickets can be purchased through the Family Life Office and can also be purchased online at
amarillodiocese.org/rlm-banquet.