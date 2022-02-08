Amarillo—Barbara Whitton will be the keynote speaker at the 23rd annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon to benefit the InterFaith Hunger Project at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. This year’s luncheon will take place Thursday, March 10 from 11:30am to 1:00pm in the gymnasium at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.
Tickets for the luncheon are $35 apiece, and table sponsorships are available, beginning at $300 per table. The menu of soup, salad and dessert will be prepared by Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center executive chef Jason Haschke.
Whitton is a community volunteer, who along with her husband, Jim, strives to live the Merriam-Webster definition of philanthropist: one who makes an active effort to promote human welfare.
For additional information, to purchase tickets or sponsor a table, please call Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle at 806-376-4571 or go online to cctxp.org.