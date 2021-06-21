24th Annual Respect Life Banquet Sept. 19

Amarillo—Catholic Apologist and Speaker Trent Horn will be the keynote speaker for the 24th annual Respect Life Banquet, set for Sunday, Sept. 19 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan.
The banquet, which benefits the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Amarillo, will begin with social hour at 4:30pm, with dinner served at 5:30.
Tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of eight, which include a prime rib dinner catered by the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, according to James Schulte, director of the diocesan Family Life Office.
The theme of this year’s banquet is Live the Gospel of Life “to imitate Christ and follow in his footsteps.” After his conversion to the Catholic Faith, Horn earned master’s degrees in the fields of theology, philosophy and bioethics. He serves as a staff apologist for Catholic Answers, where he specializes in teaching Catholics to graciously and persuasively engage those who disagree with them.
“Trent models that approach each week on the radio program Catholic Answers Live, which is heard weekdays at 5:00pm on St. Valentine Catholic Radio and on his own podcast, The Counsel of Trent,” said Schulte. “He has also been invited to debate at UC Berkeley, UC Santa Barbara and Stanford University.”
An adjunct professor of apologetics at Holy Apostles College, Horn has written for The National Catholic Bioethics Quarterly, and is the author of nine books, including Persuasive Pro-Life, Answering Atheism, The Case for Catholicism and Why We’re Catholic: Our Reasons for Faith, Hope and Love.
“The Family Life ministry encompasses a number of programs for the diocese, including Pro-Life activities, Natural Family Planning, Engaged Encounter, Marriage Encounter and Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents English and Spanish-speaking retreats,” said Schulte. “We must continue to promote a pro-life, pro-marriage and pro-family message in our area, which has been so blessed by our Savior, Jesus Christ, and your support of our annual banquet assists us in these efforts.”
The evening will also include Silent and Live Auctions. For more information, to make a reservation or to donate items for the Silent and Live Auctions, please contact Schulte at 806-414-1059. Reservations can be made through the Family Life Office and you also can purchase a seat online at amarillodiocese.org/rlm-banquet. Due to an Amarillo Sod Poodles game scheduled at Hodgetown that day, there may be parking restrictions in and around the Amarillo Civic Center.