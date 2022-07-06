25th Annual Respect Life Banquet Sept. 11

Amarillo—Catholic Radio and Television Host, Clinical Psychologist, Author and Speaker Dr, Ray Guarendi will be the keynote speaker for the 25th annual Respect Life Banquet, set for Sunday, Sept. 11 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan.
The banquet, which benefits the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Amarillo, will begin with social hour at 4:30pm, with dinner served at 5:30.
Tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of eight, which include a prime rib dinner catered by the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, according to James Schulte, director of the diocesan Family Life Office. Deadline to make reservations is Friday, Sept. 2 at 5:00pm.
The theme of this year’s banquet is St. Joseph, Defender of Life, pray for us!”
Dr. Guarendi is the host of The Doctor Is In, heard Monday through Thursday afternoons at noon on St. Valentine Catholic Radio (1010AM in the Diocese of Amarillo; 94.5FM in the Amarillo/Canyon metro area; and, at 105.5FM, KHFN-LP in the Castro County area). He is also the host of Living Right with Dr. Ray, now in its sixth season on the EWTN Global Catholic Television Network.
For over 40 years, Dr. Guarendi has worked with parents, families, educators, substance abuse programs, in-patient psychiatric centers and juvenile courts. In his private practice, he has witnessed the common time-tested factors that consistently contribute to success in marriages and families.
Dr. Guarendi has written 16 books, including You’re A Better Parent Than You Think!, Advice Worth Ignoring; Marriage: Small Steps, Big Rewards; When Faith Causes Family Friction; and, What Catholics Really Believe. He has presented more than 3,000 talks around the country on a variety of topics, including smart parenting, happier marriages and successful families.
“We are honored to have Dr. Ray Guarendi join us for our 25th annual Respect Life Banquet,” said James Schulte, director of the Family Life Office for the Diocese of Amarillo. “If you have seen or heard his show, you know that he is always funny, entertaining and provides knowledgeable solutions concerning relationships. Please join us Sunday, Sept. 11 to celebrate life and welcome Dr. Ray.”
Dr. Guarendi received his Bachelor’s and Master’s at Case Western Reserve University in 1974, and his Ph.D. at Kent State University in 1978. He and his wife, Randi, are the parents of 10 children, whom they adopted, ranging in age from 31 to 19.
“The Family Life ministry encompasses a number of programs for the diocese, including Pro-Life activities, Natural Family Planning, Engaged Encounter, Marriage Encounter and Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents English and Spanish-speaking retreats,” said Schulte. “We must continue to promote a pro-life, pro-marriage and pro-family message in our area, which has been so blessed by our Savior, Jesus Christ, and your support of our annual banquet assists us in these efforts.”
The evening will also include Silent and Live Auctions. For more information, to make a reservation or to donate items for the Silent and Live Auctions, please contact Schulte at 806-414-1059. Reservations can be made through the Family Life Office and you also can purchase a seat online at amarillodiocese.org/rlm-banquet.
Due to an Amarillo Sod Poodles game scheduled at Hodgetown that day, there may be parking restrictions in and around the Amarillo Civic Center.