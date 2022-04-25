26 To Represent Diocese At State Meet

Amarillo—Twenty-six students from Holy Cross Catholic Academy, St. Joseph School and St. Mary’s Cathedral School will represent the Diocese of Amarillo Saturday, May 7 at the Class A State Private Schools Interscholastic Association (PSIA) competition in Waco.
Twelve of those qualifiers are from Holy Cross Catholic Academy: • Drew Sage, in sixth, seventh and eighth grade Calculator Applications; • Isabel Britten, in sixth, seventh and eighth grade Dictionary Skills; • Elizabeth Malek, in fifth and sixth grade Information Skills and sixth, seventh and eighth grade Listening Skills; • Iby Peña, in fifth and sixth grade Music Memory; • Isaac Regalado, in sixth grade On-Site Drawing and first place in sixth grade Spelling; • Isabell Harrison, in seventh grade On-Site Drawing; • Asher Manning, in seventh grade On-Site Drawing; • Ethan Summerlin, in seventh grade Science; • Emily Monroe, in eighth grade Science; • Anthony Prieto, in seventh and eighth grade Spelling; and, • Bridget Britten, in sixth grade Vocabulary.
Qualifying for the May 7 state meet were seven students from St. Mary’s Cathedral School: • Maddie Moore, in second grade Creative Writing; • Patrick Britten, in fourth grade Mathematics; • Luke Houlihan, in fourth grade Number Sense; • Valerie Buser, in fourth grade Prose Interpretation; • Connie Gaylor, in third grade Ready Writing; • Kelsey Artho, in fifth grade Mathematics and fifth grade Spelling; and, • Colby Boyd, in fifth grade Spelling.
Seven students from St. Joseph School qualified for state: • Charlotte Hernandez, in first grade Creative Writing; • Anthony Villa, in fourth and fifth grade Listening Skills and fifth grade Mathematics; • Jayden Ozuna, in fourth and fifth grade Listening Skills; • Katie Kurian, in fourth grade Mathematics and third and fourth grade Music Memory; • Elsie Freeman, in third grade Ready Writing; • Marley Llewellyn, in fifth grade Ready Writing; and, • Lilah Arenas, in first place Storytelling.