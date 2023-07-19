26th Annual Respect Life Banquet Sunday, Sept. 10

Amarillo—International pro-life and chastity speaker Patricia Sandoval will be the keynote speaker for the 26th annual Respect Life Banquet, taking place Sunday, Sept. 10 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan.
The banquet, which benefits the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Amarillo, will begin with social hour at 4:30pm, with dinner served at 5:30.
Tickets are $55 per person, or $500 for a table of eight, which includes a prime rib dinner catered by the Big Texan Steak Ranch, according to James Schulte, director of the diocesan Family Life Office. The deadline to make reservations is Friday, Sept. 1 at 5:00pm.
The theme of this year’s banquet is Respect Life: Called to Serve Moms in Need.
Patricia Sandoval has traveled around the world since 2007 sharing her story of her three abortions, her work behind the hidden doors of Planned Parenthood, which was followed by three years as a homeless drug addict. Her story is a testament to the saving love and mercy of Jesus Christ and His desire to bring this world’s hidden dangers into the light for healing. Sandoval currently hosts a weekly television program Pro-Life Report (Informe Próvida) on EWTN Español and is the author of the book Transfigured, which has been translated into several languages. She most recently appeared in the documentary The Matter of Life.
“We are thrilled to have Patricia Sandoval speak to us at the banquet,” said James Schulte. “Patricia has an intriguing story to share with us. She has experienced the horror of abortion and survived many trials in her life. Please join us Sunday, Sept. 10 to celebrate life and welcome Patricia to the Panhandle.
“The Family Life ministry encompasses a number of programs for the diocese, including Pro-Life activities, Natural Family Planning, Engaged Encounter, Marriage Encounter and Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents English and Spanish-speaking retreats,” said Schulte. “We must continue to promote a pro-life, pro-marriage and pro-family message in our area, which has been so blessed by our Savior, Jesus Christ, and your support of our annual banquet assists us in these efforts.”
The evening will also include Silent and Live Auctions. For more information, to make a reservation or to donate items for the Silent and Live Auctions, please contact Schulte at 806-414-1059. Reservations can be made through the Family Life Office, and you also can purchase a seat online at amarillodiocese.org/rlm-banquet.