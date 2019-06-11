27th Annual Charity Golf Classic July 27

Amarillo—The Annual Charity Golf Classic, hosted by Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, will take place Saturday, July 27 at Comanche Trails Tomahawk Golf Course, 4200 South Grand.
The tournament will begin with registration at 7:30am and a shotgun start at 8:30.
Entry fee is $85 per golfer if paid in advance, $95 day of the tournament. Entry fee includes green fee, golf cart, a goody bag and a meal to be served after the tournament. Teams will be flighted based on a nine-hole blind draw at the conclusion of play and prizes will be awarded in each of two flights, according to Tournament Committee member Walter Brockman.
“Proceeds from our tournament go to many worthwhile groups and charities in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle and the state of Texas,” he said. “Some of these include Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, the Downtown Women Center, the Community Prayer Breakfast, Diocesan Seminarians, Respect Life Ministries, Catholic Schools, the Boy Scouts, Special Olympics, the Global Wheelchair Mission, Texas Ramps Project as well as many endeavors within the parish itself.”
Following the round of golf, players are invited to a meal in Southeast Park, Area #2. The tournament is open to the first 120 registered golfers. There will be prizes for the Longest Drive, two Closest-to-the-Pin holes and a $10,000 prize for a Hole-In-One on a selected hole. Registration deadline is the day of the tournament at the course, provided the field has not been filled, according to Brockman.
For more information, to sign up or for sponsorship information, please contact Brockman at 214-395-4121 or via email,
wbrockman72@yahoo.com.