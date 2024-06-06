Amarillo—Melissa Ohden, founder and director of the Abortion Survivors Network, will be the keynote speaker for the 27th annual Respect Life Banquet Sunday, Aug. 25 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 South Buchanan.
The banquet, which benefits the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Amarillo, will begin with social hour at 4:30pm, with dinner served at 5:30.
Tickets are $55 per person, or $500 for a table of eight, which includes a prime rib dinner catered by the Big Texan Steak Ranch, according to Adrian Johnson, director of the diocesan Family Life Office. The deadline to make reservations is Friday, Aug. 16 at 5:00pm.
The theme of this year’s banquet is Radical Solidarity, to be courageously pro-woman, promoting a choice that truly protects, accompanies and supports, women and their children.
Melissa Ohden is the Founder and Director of The Abortion Survivors Network, which is the only healing and advocacy organization for abortion survivors and their families worldwide. She is a Master’s level prepared social worker and the author of the award-winning book featuring her life story You Carried Me: A Daughter’s Memoir. Ohden is also the co-author of the book Abortion Survivors Break Their Silence.
Ohden is a frequent contributor to pro-life and conservative news outlets and a regular guest on radio and television programs around the world.
“Although Melissa’s heart is for providing help and hope to all affected by abortion, she also strives to humanize the unborn and abortion survivors through activism,” said Johnson. “She has testified before Congressional committees numerous times.
“It is an honor to have Melissa Ohden speaking at our banquet this year. The organization Melissa founded, The Abortion Survivors Network, is changing the lives of so many and her story is powerful and moving. Melissa’s journey is a testament to the need women have for love and support from their families. Making abortion illegal is an important and noble cause, but we so often don’t realize that abortions sometimes fail, are reversed, or wouldn’t happen in the first place, if women had our encouragement and the support of their families.”
The evening will also include Silent and Live Auctions. For more information, to make a reservation or to donate items for the Silent and Live Auctions, please contact Johnson at 806-414-1059. Reservations can be made through the Family Life Office, and you also can purchase a seat online at amarillodiocese.org/respect-life-banquet-1.