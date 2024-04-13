32 To Participate At State Meet

Houston—Thirty-two students from three Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo—Holy Cross Catholic Academy and St. Mary’s Cathedral School, both in Amarillo, and, St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, will compete Saturday, April 27 in the Class A State Private Schools Interscholastic Association (PSIA) competition at the University of Houston.
Fourteen of those qualifiers are from Holy Cross Catholic Academy: • Elizabeth Malek, who qualified in three events: sixth, seventh and eighth grade Listening Skills; seventh and eighth grade Modern Oratory; and, seventh grade Oral Interpretation; • Enrique Perez, who also qualified in three events: seventh grade Maps, Graphs and Charts; seventh grade Mathematics; and, seventh and eighth grade Vocabulary; • Isaac Regalado, who qualified in two events: sixth, seventh and eighth grade Art Memory; and, seventh grade Spelling; • Palmer McLean, who qualified in two events: seventh grade Oral Interpretation; and, eighth grade Science; • Colby Boyd, who qualified in sixth, seventh and eighth grade Dictionary Skills; • Stark Henderson, who qualified in seventh and eighth grade Impromptu Speaking; • Luke Houlihan, who qualified in sixth grade Number Sense; • Reese McLean, who earned a trip to Houston in sixth grade On-Site Drawing; • Samantha Milan, who qualified for state in seventh grade On-Site Drawing; • Tripp Seidenberger, who qualified for Houston in sixth grade Oral Interpretation; • Emma Conley, who qualified for the state meet in sixth grade Ready Writing; • Marley Llewellyn, who qualified for state in seventh grade Ready Writing; • Iby Peña, who punched his ticket to Houston in eighth grade Ready Writing; and, • Marcellos Hernandez, who earned a trip to state in seventh grade Science.
Qualifying for the April 27 state meet are ten students from St. Mary’s Cathedral School: • Blaine Artho, who qualified in three events: fifth grade Maps, Charts and Graphs; fifth grade Number Sense; and, fifth grade Spelling; • Corrine Acker, who qualified for state in two events—third grade Ready Writing; and, third grade Spelling; • Shelby Artho, who also qualified for state in two events: second grade Creative Writing; and, second grade Number Sense; • Santiago Regalado, who qualified for two events at the state meet: fifth grade Maps, Charts and Graphs; and, fifth grade Spelling; • Job Denham, who qualified for Houston in third grade Mathematics; • Bennett McLean, who qualified for state in fourth grade Mathematics; • Everett Biggs and Vienna Johnson, who both qualified in third grade Number Sense; • Simon Camarillo, who qualified for state in fifth grade Oral Interpretation; and, • Ascher Montes, who will compete in Houston in third grade Storytelling.
Eight students from St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, taking part in the state meet are:
• Jase Pollard, who qualified in two events: fourth and fifth grade Dictionary Skills; and, fifth grade Ready Writing; • Gianna Faria, who qualified for state in first grade Creative Writing; • Marcela Garcia, who earned a ticket to Houston in fourth and fifth grade Dictionary Skills and fourth grade Ready Writing; • Montse Torres, who will compete in fourth and fifth grade Listening Skills; • Joseph Batenhorst, who qualified for a trip to Houston in sixth grade Maps, Charts and Graphs; • Alexis Redman, who qualified for state in fifth grade Mathematics; • Marcela Garcia, who will compete in Houston in fourth grade Ready Writing; and, • Knox Burns, who qualified in fifth grade Ready Writing.