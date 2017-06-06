37th Annual Las Fiestas de Amarillo July 15-16

Amarillo— Today’s Stewards for Tomorrow’s Disciples is the theme of the 37th annual Las Fiestas de Amarillo, set for Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 on the grounds of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 1210 SE 11th Ave.



Festivities begin July 15 with a parade at 11:00am, which will begin at 17 th and Arthur and head north to 10 th and Arthur, according to parish spokesperson Mary Maes.



The gates for the Fiestas will open both days at noon. There will be food booths featuring Mexican food and other food items that have made Las Fiestas famous since the inaugural celebration in 1981. There will be beverages for all ages, game booths for the kids, a silent auction and live entertainment.



Tickets are on sale for a raffle taking place in conjunction with Las Fiestas. Top prize is a $5,000 VISA Gift Card. Second prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card. Fourth and fifth prizes are $250 VISA Gift Cards.

Tickets are $5.00 each and can be purchased at the parish office at 1210 SE 11th Ave. during regular business hours or after weekend Masses at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The drawing will take place the evening of July 16.



Admission to Las Fiestas de Amarillo is free both days to all youths 12 years and younger. Admission on July 15 is free until 5:00pm and after 5:00, is $5.00 per person. On July 16, admission is free until 4:00pm; from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, admission is $5.00 per person, and after 7:00pm, admission is $10.00 per person.



Proceeds from the annual event will go toward the needs of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and toward paying off the Parish Family Center, which was blessed and dedicated on March 19, 2014. For additional information about Las Fiestas de Amarillo, please call Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 372-1128.

