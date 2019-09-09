38th Annual Oktoberfest In Dalhart

Dalhart—The 38th annual Oktoberfest to benefit St. Anthony of Padua School is set for Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Rita Blanca Coliseum, 1219 West FM 281.
Tickets for the meal are $10.00 and can be purchased in advance from any St. Anthony of Padua School student or at the school office. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the meal. The Oktoberfest meal includes authentic German sausage, homemade sauerkraut, potatoes, green beans, bread, dessert and a drink.
Oktoberfest was first celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua School in 1982. In 2009, the St. Anthony Home and School Association added a new element to Oktoberfest—a live and silent auction. Among the items that have been auctioned include farm and ranch supplies, trips, dinners, meat, jewelry, home décor and gift certificates. The auctions have helped pay for curriculum, technology, a gym floor in the Parish Life center, playground equipment and turf for the school playground.
In 2018, the funds were used to purchase new computers for the computer lab and playground equipment. This year, plans are set to use the funds to purchase new curriculum and technology among other key items for the school. The silent auction will take place during the dinner, with the live auction beginning at 1:30pm.
“This year’s live auction will include several new attractions,” said St. Anthony of Padua School principal Shay Batenhorst. “We’ll have a drawing for an opportunity to win a John Deere Residential ZTrak Zero-Turn 42” Deck mower, donated by Precision Applicators. Tickets for the drawing are $20.00 each or six for $100. We’ll also have a number of other prizes that we’ll draw for during the afternoon.”
For additional information about Oktoberfest, please call St. Anthony of Padua School at 806-244-4811.