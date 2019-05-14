39th Annual Las Fiestas de Amarillo

Amarillo—The 39
th annual Las Fiestas de Amarillo is set for Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1210 SE 11
th.
The theme of this year’s celebration is
Be the Peace you wish to see in our Community.
Activities begin with a parade at 11:00am July 20, beginning at 17
th and Arthur and concluding at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The Fiestas begins both days at noon and will include live entertainment, games, food and beverage concessions, a drawing and a silent auction.
“Las Fiestas de Amarillo began in 1981 when a group of people from our parish organized an event to raise money for much needed improvements on our church and church grounds,” said parishioner Mary Maes, a member of the Las Fiestas committee. “Sharing our Hispanic culture, our heritage, our music, our food and our friendship with the Texas Panhandle has been our goal for this celebration. Our parish community appreciates the support that has been given to our annual fiestas and we invite everyone to join us July 20 and 21 for our celebration.”
For additional information, please call the parish office at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church during regular business hours at 372-1128.