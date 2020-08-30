39th Annual Oktoberfest In Dalhart

Dalhart—The 39th annual Oktoberfest to benefit St. Anthony of Padua School will take place Sunday, Oct. 18 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Rita Blanca Coliseum, 1219 West FM 281.
This year’s dinner will be drive through only, with bulk sales of German Sausage and sauerkraut, according to St. Anthony of Padua principal Shay Batenhorst. Tickets for the meal are $10.00 and can be purchased in advance from any St. Anthony of Padua School student or at the school office. The Oktoberfest meal includes authentic German sausage, homemade sauerkraut, potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert.
Oktoberfest was first celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua School in 1982. In 2009, the St. Anthony Home and School Association added a new element to Oktoberfest—a live and silent auction. Among the items that have been auctioned include farm and ranch supplies, trips, dinners, meat, jewelry, home décor and gift certificates. The auctions have helped pay for curriculum, technology, a gym floor in the Parish Life center, playground equipment and turf for the school playground.
The silent auction will take place online Sunday, Oct. 11 through 3:00pm on Sunday, Oct. 18, with the live auction beginning at 1:30pm on Oct. 18.
For additional information about Oktoberfest, please call St. Anthony of Padua School at 806-244-4811.