40 Days, 40 Churches Observation Underway

Amarillo—The annual 40 Days, 40 Churches observation in the Diocese of Amarillo continues through Thursday, Nov. 2, according to Stephanie Frausto, director of the diocesan Office of Family Life.



Parishes who have announced dates for prayer and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament are:

• Sancta Maria Convent, Panhandle, on Tuesday, Oct. 3;

• Holy Family Church, Nazareth, on Wednesday, Oct. 4;

• St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger, on Thursday, Oct. 5; Thursday, Oct. 12; Thursday, Oct. 19; Thursday, Oct. 26; and, Thursday, Nov. 2;

• St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle, on Saturday, Oct. 7;

• Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, Canyon, on Monday, Oct. 9; and,

• San Damiano Convent, Amarillo, on Saturday, Oct. 21;



For additional information or to reserve a date for a parish or organization to participate, contact Frausto at 410-1059, or via email, familylife@dioama.org, with the subject line, 40 Days, 40 Churches.

