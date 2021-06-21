Amarillo—Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will host its 40th Las Fiestas de Amarillo Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 on the parish grounds at 11th and Houston.
Gates will open at noon both days of the Fiestas, which will feature fun for the whole family. There will be children’s games, food and drink booths and a silent auction.
The Fiestas will include live entertainment on July 18 with David Marez.
There will also be a drawing on July 18, with the top prize a $2,000 VISA Gift Card. Second prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card and third and fourth prizes are $250 VISA Gift Cards. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and can be purchased at the parish office during regular business hours. Those purchasing tickets must be 18 years and older and need not be present to win.
There is no admission fee for children 14 years and younger both days. There is no admission fee on July 17 and from noon to 5:00pm on July 18. After 5:00pm, admission is $5.00 per person over the age of 14.
For additional information about the 40th Las Fiestas de Amarillo, please call the parish office at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 806-372-1128.