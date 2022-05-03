Amarillo—Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will host its 41st Las Fiestas de Amarillo Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 on the parish grounds at 1210 SE 11th Ave.
Gates will open at noon both days of the Fiestas, which will feature fun for the whole family. There will be children’s games, food and drink booths and a silent auction.
The Fiestas will include live entertainment with Terc3ro, Infinito, Folklor San Jose and Innovacion.
There will also be a drawing on July 17, with the top prize a $4,000 VISA Gift Card. Second and third prizes are $500 VISA Gift Cards and fourth and fifth prizes are $250 VISA Gift Cards. Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and can be purchased at the parish office during regular business hours. Those purchasing tickets must be 18 years and older and need not be present to win.
There is no admission fee for children 14 years and younger both days. There is no admission fee on July 16 and from noon to 7:00pm on July 17. After 7:00pm, admission is $7.00 per person over the age of 14.
For additional information about the 41st Las Fiestas de Amarillo, please call the parish office at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 806-372-1128.