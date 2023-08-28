42nd Annual Oktoberfest In Dalhart

Dalhart—The 42nd annual Oktoberfest to benefit St. Anthony of Padua School will take place Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Rita Blanca Coliseum, 1219 West FM 281.
This year’s dinner will be dine-in and drive-through, according to St. Anthony of Padua principal Shay Batenhorst. Tickets for the meal are $15.00 and can be purchased in advance from any St. Anthony of Padua School student or at the school office. The Oktoberfest meal includes authentic German sausage, homemade sauerkraut, potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert. German Sausage and sauerkraut will also be sold in bulk.
Oktoberfest was first celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua School in 1982. In 2009, the St. Anthony Home and School Association added a new element to Oktoberfest—a live and silent auction. Among the items that have been auctioned in the past include farm and ranch supplies, trips, dinners, meat, jewelry, home décor and gift certificates. The auctions have helped pay for curriculum, technology, a gym floor in the Parish Life center, playground equipment and turf for the school playground.
This year, the silent auction will take place on the day of the meal and will end at 2:00pm. The live auction will begin at 2:00.
There will also be a drawing in conjunction with Oktoberfest. Tickets are $1.00 each and will be sold at the event and can be purchased from any St. Anthony of Padua student.
For additional information about Oktoberfest, please call St. Anthony of Padua School at 806-244-4811.