Amarillo—Preparations are underway at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church as the parish hosts its 42nd Las Fiestas de Amarillo Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 on the parish grounds at 1210 SE 11th Ave.
Gates will open at noon both days of the Fiestas, which will feature fun for the whole family. There will be children’s games, food and drink booths, live entertainment, a silent auction and a drawing.
For additional information about the 42nd Las Fiestas de Amarillo, please call the parish office at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 806-372-1128.