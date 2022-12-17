Amarillo—The 66th annual St. Joseph’s Smorgasbord is scheduled Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:00am to 3:00pm in the St. Joseph School cafeteria, at 4114 South Bonham. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $7.00 for children ages five to ten. Children four and under eat free, according to parish spokesperson Emily Sanchez. Takeouts will be available.
The Smorgasbord is an all-you-can-eat event featuring the famous St. Joseph’s Swedish Meatballs, ham, all the fixings and a variety of desserts. There will also be a drawing, with a number of prizes being given away. They include a handmade quilt, created by parishioner Chrissy Acker, a $500 VISA Gift Card, a $250 VISA Gift Card and two $150 VISA Gift Cards. There will be a Silent Auction.
“We will have both take-out and dine-in,” said Sanchez. “While waiting for take-out, we invite everyone to come in and view our Silent Auction items and purchase tickets for our drawing. We will have vases of flowers and table decorations for sale to give to your special person for Valentine's Day. Once again this year, frozen Swedish Meatballs will be for sale and pre-orders are being taken at this time, which will be available for pickup on Saturday, Feb. 4. Get enough for your party to enjoy the big game later that evening.”
To find out more about the Smorgasbord, please call St. Joseph’s Church at 806-355-5621. Additional information can also be found on the St. Joseph’s parish website, stjosephamarillo.com.