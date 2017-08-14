76th Annual Nazareth Labor Day Picnic

Nazareth—The 76 th annual Nazareth Labor Day Picnic and fundraiser to benefit Holy Family Church is set for Sunday, Sept. 3.



Activities begin at 9:00am with the opening of the Bake and Crafts Shoppe at the Nazareth School Band Hall. At 10:00, a parade will take place, with the theme Land That We Love. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.



Following the parade, there will be a number of all day activities, including a raffle, bingo and cow patty bingo for adults.



A Roast Beef Lunch with all the trimmings will be served from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Community Hall at 104 First Street. The meal will be served to adults for $10.00 and to children ten and younger for $5.00.



At noon, children’s games and water events will be offered until 4:00. Armbands can be purchased for $10.00 for those eight and older and for $5.00 for those seven and younger.



After lunch, a Grand Trailer Auction of items from art to lawn furniture, handmade crafts to kids vehicles will be sold to the highest bidder, followed by an auction of livestock donated by Nazareth area ranchers and parishioners.



“Due to the usually large audience and afternoon sun at the auction, we are encouraging people attending or participating in the auction to bring their lawn chairs for comfort,” said Father Ken Keller, pastor at Holy Family Church. “We also encourage them to bring water, suntan lotion and bug repellant.”



The day concludes with a Hamburger Supper will be served from 5:00 to 8:00 in the Community Hall, with hamburgers, chips and beverages on sale.



All proceeds from the day will benefit Holy Family Church.



Nazareth is located 18 miles west of I-27 on Route 86, where it intersects with FM 168. For more information about the annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic and Parish Fundraiser, contact Father Keller at Holy Family Church, 806-945-2616; Barbara Schulte at 806-392-7019; or, Rodney Schulte at 806-346-2020.

