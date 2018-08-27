77th Annual Nazareth Labor Day Picnic

Nazareth—The 77 th annual Nazareth Labor Day Picnic and fundraiser to benefit Holy Family Church is set for Sunday, Sept. 2.



Activities begin at 9:00am with the opening of the Bake Shoppe at the Nazareth Community Hall at 104 First Street. At 10:00, a parade will take place, with the theme Building Faith, Friendship and Memories. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.



Following the parade, there will be a number of all day activities, including raffles for children and adults, bingo and cow patty bingo for adults.



A Roast Beef Lunch with all the trimmings will be served from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Community Hall. The meal will be served to adults for $10.00 and to children ten and younger for $5.00.



At noon, children’s games and water events will be offered until 4:00. Armbands can be purchased for $10.00 for those eight and older and for $5.00 for those seven and younger.



After lunch, a Grand Trailer Auction of items from art to lawn furniture, handmade crafts to kids vehicles will be sold to the highest bidder, followed by an auction of livestock donated by Nazareth area ranchers and parishioners. Those attending the auction are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, water, suntan lotion and bug repellant.



The day concludes with a Hamburger Supper will be served from 5:00 to 8:00 in the Community Hall, with hamburgers, chips and beverages on sale. There will also be live music under the Community Hall awning.



All proceeds from the day will benefit Holy Family Church.



Nazareth is located 18 miles west of I-27 on Route 86, where it intersects with FM 168. For more information about the annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic and Parish Fundraiser, please call the Holy Family parish office at 806-945-2616.

