81st Annual DCCW Convention Oct. 20-21 In Groom

Groom—Catholic Women: Living the Joy of the Gospel is the theme of the 81 st annual Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) Fall Convention, set for Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21.



Activities begin at 5:00pm on Oct. 20 with Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 411 Ware. All priests in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to concelebrate.



The collection from the Mass will be donated to the Buff-A Food Bank at the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University. At the close of Mass, the nominees for DCCW Woman of the Year will be announced.



After the Mass, the evening will continue in the Divine Mercy Reception Room at the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, where the annual Banquet will take place. The banquet will feature a number of presentations from those who attended the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW) Convention last month in Dallas. The evening will conclude with the announcement of the DCCW Woman of the Year and a reception in her honor.



The convention continues the next day with registration and hospitality at 8:30am, followed by Bible Enthronement at 9:00. After a short business meeting, Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Mother Juana Teresa Chung will speak to delegates.



During lunch, Province Director Marla Johnston will update convention attendees, followed by a presentation by afternoon speaker Sharyn Delgado, Victims Assistance Coordinator for the Diocese of Amarillo.



Cost of the convention is $40 per person, which includes the cost meals. Registration is transferrable, but not refundable, according to DCCW president Julie Neusch.



Registrations can be mailed to:

Christian Mothers

P.O. Box 293

Groom, TX 79039



Hotel reservations for overnight accommodations Oct. 20 can be made with the Chalet Inn at 610 Eastern Ave., the only hotel in Groom. Reservations can be made by calling 806-248-7524.



Each parish affiliate is asked to donate three quality items, with at least a $25 value for the annual raffle. Non-perishable food items will also be collected during the convention, for Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.



For additional information about the 81 st annual DCCW Fall Convention, please call Julie Neusch at 335-1858 or contact her via email, julineu54@yahoo.com.

