Nazareth—The 81st annual Nazareth Labor Day Picnic and fundraiser to benefit Holy Family Church is set for Sunday, Sept. 4.
Activities begin at 10:00am with a parade. The theme of the parade is Celebrating God’s Goodness. Parade entries will be judged and prizes awarded for first, second and third place.
Following the parade, there will be a number of all day activities, including drawings for children and adults, a Bake Shoppe, bingo and cow patty bingo for adults.
A Roast Beef Lunch with all the trimmings will be served from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Community Hall. The meal will be served to adults for $12.00 and to children ten and younger for $6.00.
At noon, children’s games and water events will be offered until 4:00. All-day armbands can be purchased for $10.00 for those eight and older and for $5.00 for those seven and younger.
At 1:30, there will be an auction, which will include livestock donated by local ranchers and parishioners and goods donated by area businesses, sold to the highest bidder. Those attending the auction are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, water, suntan lotion and bug repellant.
After the cattle auction, a Hamburger Supper will be served from 5:00 to 8:00 in the Community Hall. The meal is $10.00 per person, which includes a burger, drink, chips and a cookie, or $5.00 for a burger alone.
At 6:30, there will be a Cornhole Tournament. Entry fee for the tournament is $40 for a two-person team. Teams can register until 4:30 that afternoon for the tournament.
All proceeds from the day will benefit Holy Family Church.
Nazareth is located 18 miles west of I-27 on Route 86, where it intersects with FM 168. For more information about the annual Labor Day Weekend Picnic and Parish Fundraiser, please call the Holy Family parish office at 806-945-2616.