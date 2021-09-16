85th Annual DCCW Convention In Nazareth

Nazareth—DCCW 85 Years—A Vision for the Future, is the theme of the 85th annual Fall Convention of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW), Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9. This year’s convention is hosted by the South Deanery and will take place at Holy Family Church and the Home Mercantile Building on Second Street.
Activities begin Oct. 8 with registration at 4:00pm in the Home Mercantile Building, followed by Mass at 5:00 at Holy Family Church, with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, and priests of the Diocese of Amarillo, concelebrating. The offertory collection from the Mass will go to the Downtown Women’s Center in Amarillo. The Mass will include the announcement of the nominees of the DCCW Woman of the Year.
After Mass, the convention continues at the Home Mercantile Building with a banquet and a short presentation from those attending the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW) Convention in Washington, DC. The evening concludes with the announcement of the Woman of the Year and a reception in her honor.
The convention resumes the following morning with registration and hospitality at 8:30am, followed by Bible Enthronement at 9:00. The morning will also include a short business meeting and a presentation by Deacon John Renteria and his wife Maria of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo, who will reflect on their journey to the diaconate.
After lunch, Father Alvin Tshuma, parochial vicar at St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo, will speak, offering his thoughts on his journey to the United States and serving as a priest in the Diocese of Amarillo.
Cost for the convention is $45 for both days, which includes registration and meals. Registration is transferable, but not refundable, according to DCCW president Monica Musick. There is no registration fee for priests and women religious. Rooms for overnight accommodations are available at Holy Family Inn at $25 per night. To make those reservations and to register for the convention, please contact Mary Beth Gerber at 806-647-9130.
“If women are unable to attend due to cost, and your parish affiliate is unable to assist, the DCCW has scholarship monies available,” said Musick. “We would like everyone that wants to attend, to be able to do so.”
The organization’s service project this year is the Food Pantry at the West Texas A&M University Catholic Student Center.
“We ask those attending the convention to bring items needed for the food pantry, such as protein items,” said Musick. “Other items we’re seeking are canned soups, ramen noodles, peanut butter, snack crackers, tuna and canned chicken. We’ll also accept monetary donations for the student center’s food pantry.”
For additional information, questions or concerns regarding the 85th annual DCCW Fall Convention, please contact Musick at 806-382-2191 or via email, b5b5hcca@yahoo.com.