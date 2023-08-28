87th DCCW Convention In Groom Oct. 13-14

Groom—Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in the East Deanery of the Diocese of Amarillo will host the 87th annual Fall Convention of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.
The theme of this year’s convention is Path of Renewed Encounter, according to DCCW president Monica Musick.
Deadline to register for the convention is Saturday, Sept. 30. Cost of the convention is $47 for both days, which includes registration and meals. Registration is transferable; but not refundable. For our priests and religious there is no registration fee, only cost for meals need to be paid, Musick added.
“If women are unable to attend due to cost, and your parish affiliate is unable to assist, the DCCW has scholarship monies available,” Musick said. “We would like everyone that wants to attend, to be able to do so.”
The convention begins Oct. 13 with registration will begin at 4:00pm in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall. Mass will be celebrated at 5:00pm, with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding. Priests of the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to concelebrate with Bishop Zurek, according to Musick. During Mass, the announcement of the nominees for DCCW Woman of the Year will be announced. The Mass will be followed by a banquet in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall. The announcement of the DCCW Woman of the Year and a banquet in her honor will conclude activities for the opening day of the convention.
The final day of the convention begins with registration and hospitality at 8:30am, followed by Bible Enthronement at 9:00. After a short business meeting, Angela Mustard of St. Ann’s Church, Canyon, will address the convention. After lunch, a representative of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will present information on Joseph’s Project.
Two major deadlines for the convention are approaching: Monday, Sept. 18 is the deadline to nominate candidates for DCCW Woman of the Year. Deanery and Parish presidents have the nomination forms, according to DCCW president Monica Musick. Along with the nomination forms, a 5x7 photo of the nominee and a biography must be included.
Nominations can be sent to:
Monica Musick
4600 Hawk Lane
Amarillo, TX 79118
DCCW members are currently selling ads, honorariums, memorials and shout-outs for its annual Convention Program. Ad costs are:
• ¼ page, $35;
• ½ page. $75; and,
• A full page, $125.
The deadline to purchase an advertisement is Monday, Sept. 18. Find out more about ads in the DCCW Convention Program by calling Barbara Kline at 806-681-5365.