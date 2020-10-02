A Busy October For The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Amarillo—October is shaping up to be a busy month at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 2100 North Spring.
• The Retreat Center is initiating a Book of the Month Club this month. “We are blessed to have a number of amazing books on a large range of subjects, including prayer, women, contemplation, family and healing,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. This month the featured book is Sabbath Presence: Appreciating the Gifts of Each Day. Copies are available at $10.95 each, plus tax. “Books available in our bookstore are on sale at 10% off list price,” said Astuto “We’re also featuring a 50% sale from now through Thursday, Dec. 31 on select items in the retreat centers Gift Shop and Bookstore. The gift shop and bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
• The Retreat Center is offering a Contemplative Power Hour on Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 6, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Adoration will take place from 11:00 to 11:30, followed by the recital of the Rosary at 11:30 and Contemplative Prayer at noon. There is no charge and those attending are encouraged to stay for the entire time or for a portion.
• The Retreat Center have two dining opportunities for the public this month. The first, a Stew and Cornbread Luncheon, will take place Friday, Oct. 16 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Tickets for the meal of stew, cornbread, salad, tea or coffee and a homemade dessert are $10.00 with advance registrations or $13.00 at the door. On Thursday, Oct. 22, the Retreat Center will offer a Pork Chop Dinner fundraiser from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. The meal of a pork chop with gravy, pan fried potatoes, sautéed cabbage, salad, rolls and butter, tea or coffee and a homemade dessert, will be served for $14.00 with advance registration and $16.00 at the door.
Both meals will be served in the retreat center’s dining room. For additional information or to make advance registrations, please call the BDRC at 383-1811 or go online to bdrc.org/dine-at-defalco.