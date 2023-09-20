A Celebration Of St. Faustina

Amarillo—St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 4100 South Coulter will celebrate the Feast Day of St. Faustina Thursday, Oct. 5 with several activities, according to parishioner Eliene Justino.
The day begins with Mass at 7:00am in the St. Thomas Chapel, followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet and a brief reflection on St. Faustina by Deacon Mark White.
That evening at 6:30, a movie, Who the Eucharist Is, will be shown in Monsignor Tash Hall, followed by fellowship and a closing prayer by Deacon Darryl Dixon.
“Our focus on this year’s celebration of St. Faustina will be on the Eucharist,” said Justino. “In St. Faustina’s Diary, entry 1447, Jesus said to St. Faustina, ‘Oh, how painful it is to Me that souls so seldom unite themselves to Me in Holy Communion. I wait for souls, and they are indifferent toward Me. I love them tenderly and sincerely and they distrust Me. I want to lavish My graces on them, and they do not want to accept them. They treat Me as a dead object, whereas My Heart is full of love and mercy. In order that you may know at least some of My pain, imagine the most tender of mothers who has great love for her children, while those children spurn her love. Consider her pain. No one is in a position to console her. This is but a feeble image and likeness to My love.’”
Learn more about the St. Faustina Feast Day celebration at St. Thomas the Apostle Church by calling the parish office at 806-358-2461.