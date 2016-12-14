A Conversation With Bishop Patrick J. Zurek

A Look Back At 2016



The West Texas Catholic: Bishop Zurek, we are wrapping up 2016, drawing ever closer to Christmas. A lot of great things have happened in the Diocese of Amarillo during the past 12 months. Let’s talk about a few of the highlights of 2016.

Bishop Patrick J. Zurek: I’ll be happy to. It has been a good year, the Jubilee Year of Mercy, a Holy Year set aside by Pope Francis. It was unique for us as it was for every diocese outside of Amarillo. I understand that this is the very first time that every cathedral church throughout the world was asked to create a main entry into the body of the church as a Holy Door. No longer did people have to go to Rome to be able to participate in the graces and special blessings of this Holy Year of Mercy. We could do it in our own given dioceses. It was marvelous that Pope Francis designated it and allowed us to participate. The Year of Mercy, this Holy Year, was very unique for us here in the Diocese of Amarillo.



We created a set of doors here at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Nov. 7, 2015. We created it and then we locked it so that we could officially open it on Dec. 13, 2015. I was absolutely moved when we had the ceremony to open the doors. I went through the doors carrying the Book of Gospels. The absolute silence of the people and a kind of muted “Aahh” (gasp-like) seemed to say: “The Gospel is coming through. This is a special year, a year of grace, blessing, a year of favor the Lord is giving us.” That really impressed itself on me; I think that I will remember that until my last breath. We had many wonderful activities during the year, including the closing of the Year of Mercy on Nov. 20, with the celebration of the Solemnity of Christ the King.



During this year, probably the greatest event, the most impressive to me and spiritually moving was the Sacrament of Confirmation we celebrated. During the Easter Season, we celebrated every Confirmation in the Cathedral during the Easter Season. We celebrated for each deanery. Since the Central Deanery was larger, we had to have two celebrations. The Cathedral was always packed and the narthex was full; there was standing room only for each celebration. When we had the last celebration, we did not realize how many more people would attend. The church was full; there were people standing in it; the narthex was full; the gym had live streaming of the activities—it was an incredible number of people.



Beyond that, what was so significant was the devoutness, the silence, the respect of the people, no matter where they were. Can you imagine—for almost an hour before the celebration began, the church was packed with young people, parents and sponsors and there was silence. It was incredible; there was no whispering, no talking, no cell phones use, which was a miracle in itself. There was a sense of awe that bled over into the narthex. I was told (because I was not there) that the people in the gym with the live streaming, were just as devout, quiet and respectful as if they had been in the church itself. That was very moving in and of itself.



What else was moving was the young people, the ones whom I confirmed. The majority were junior and senior high schoolers. Almost all the adults confirmed this year were confirmed in the cathedral too. When I gave the homily, I made reference to a new saint, a Mexican martyr, a 14 year old boy, José Luis Sánchez del Rio. When I told his story and held up his relic, there was another “gasp” like when we opened the Holy Door. I was kidding the young people and asked them how old they were. Some said 15 or 16. I told them they were all too old. José Luis was 14 when he gave his life for Christ. The silence was absolutely deafening. But what was more important than the silence was the open mouths and the sparkling eyes. That was a real moment of Faith, probably the highlight of this whole year.



In the diocese, we also had signs of growth. We have been growing consistently since I have been here; I’m sure it started before I came. The very fact that so many churches have been added on to during my years here, continued during this past year. But during this year, there was growth in parish halls. I dedicated a new parish hall and catechetical center for Blessed Sacrament Parish here in Amarillo on May 7. By the time it was dedicated, the parish had been working on it for 40 years. You talk about an accomplishment, lots of sacrifice, lots of longing—like a long Advent—and fulfillment finally came. It was such a beautiful celebration because the parish had wanted it so much and had worked on it for years.

On Nov. 20, I went to St. Mary’s in Clarendon and dedicated a parish hall/catechetical center, but on a smaller scale. This is the first parish hall they have ever had. It is stunning. As you looked at the faces you realized how pride filled they were at their accomplishment.



During this year, we have been working on construction on the diocesan level of the new Diocesan Pastoral Center here on our Catholic campus. There has been a lot of work done and we hope to be finished by mid-December or the end of the month. We hope to be in it by mid-January. It is a lovely building, in many ways. It is quite elegant and much of its elegance comes from its simplicity of design and function. You will be very proud of it.



I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your generosity in funding the Pastoral Center and for your generosity in funding some other things that we will soon build, including a retirement home for our priests. We have also been working on the DeFalco Retreat Center, giving it a face lift. We hope to collect more money from donors outside our Catholic Family to help to refurbish the SOS Building that will serve as a new home for Catholic Charities.



The Church in the Diocese of Amarillo is very healthy. I hope that we can continue to look at each other as brothers and sisters. We are a diverse group, we come from many cultures and speak different languages. We have the same heart, same hopes, desires, fears, anxieties and we are all Children of God.



It has been a beautiful year. I hope that as the Lord has blessed us this year, he will continue to bless all of you, myself, the priests, religious and deacons who are all involved in ministry. May he bless us in a special way in the New Year about to come.



A Christmas Message



WTC: Christmas is upon us and as we prepare to welcome the Christ Child on Christmas Day, do you have a Christmas message for the people of the Diocese of Amarillo?

Bishop Zurek: I don’t often have a free evening, but recently I did have a free evening and I was surfing TV and found a film simply entitled The Nativity. I planned to continue to surf because it was an older film and part of it was black and white. Then it seemed interesting so I decided to watch it. What touched me so much was that it was a very young Mary and a very young Joseph. Sometimes Joseph is portrayed as much older than Mary. This was a couple riding a donkey from their home in Nazareth to Bethlehem. They went through all the trials and rigors of the journey and the different experiences they had.



They finally get to Bethlehem and things become very different, very quickly. All of a sudden, shepherds are coming and then these three strangers from the East, who look like kings or sultans, arrive all decked out in their royal finery. They all come together at the same time to see the Christ Child. What struck me was this: one of the shepherds, the first one to see an angel and hear the voice announce that “the Savior is born” arrived there. You could see his eyes were illuminating, filled with hope and joy. He extended his hand and you could tell he wanted to touch the Christ Child but he couldn’t reach. So, Mary just leaned toward this old man, a shepherd with all his hope. He was trembling. He could reach the child now, but he couldn’t touch him. Mary came a little closer and he just touched the child. But the tears came out of his eyes and his joy was evident. And one of the three kings, the magi, simply pronounced “God in human flesh.” And I thought “Wow.”



That’s the whole Christmas message! We tend to forget it. We get caught up with many wonderful things, the most beautiful being the family gatherings. But with buying and cooking, we forget the very simple message of the gift, the greatest expression of God’s love. God gave his only begotten Son. God, who is infinite, immortal, all-knowing, comes as a human child, with all the woes of going through childbirth, growing up, learning, etc. That Magi, the king, got it right, “God in human flesh.” If we could only remember that!



We look at the Christmas narrative during Advent. Advent is that time of longing, when the world was waiting for the Messiah. It was the time of promises that God gave through the prophets. This is what I saw on the shepherd’s face: fulfillment had come. The promises are fulfilled. Now we are in the time of the presence of Christ to the end, which is the time of fulfillment. God has come in human flesh.



We don’t often read the Letters of John, nor much of Revelation in our liturgies. But in those works, John simply says that God walks among us. God walks among us every day. This is the extension of the Christmas miracle that we tend to forget: God in human flesh. Pope Francis says God is in the poor, in the needy, those on the periphery, those not in the social circles, the great economic circles. These are the ones who are Christ to us. When Jesus said in the great judgement scene, “Whatever you did to the least of my brothers, you did it to me.” I don’t believe it is just some people who fit in these categories. We all are in one of these categories at some time in our life—when we feel rejected, we don’t feel accepted, when we feel that things are not going our way, we lose a family member, or lose a job, we fit in these categories.



The way we take care of each other is the way we encounter Christ. We can still touch God who has come in human flesh. “Whatever you have done to the least of my brothers and sisters, you have done for me.” As Pope Francis says, “When you look into the eyes of someone in great need, someone who is suffering loneliness, you are looking into the eyes of Christ. Your human eyes are looking into the human eyes of Jesus. When you do something where you actually have to touch another person, you give them a hug, you are touching the human flesh of Jesus today. When you come to church and join in the celebration of the Eucharist, you are touching Christ in His Body the Church.



I would like to offer a suggestion and you have plenty of time to do this. Many people wander around in life and are not sure what it all means. Maybe Christ has not been a part of their lives, or maybe they don’t realize He is part of their life. Invite them to Mass. Invite them at Christmas, a beautiful Mass to come to; invite them at any time of the year. This used to be one of the best evangelizing tools of the Catholic Church, the great liturgies. Invite people; they can only say yes or no. But maybe you are opening a door, in a sense a Holy Door, for them to enter and to encounter Christ in human flesh.



I wish you all a very Blessed Christmas! I hope you gather with friends and celebrate with family and realize the great gift that friends and family are to one another. I also pray that the New Year we are about to enter will be filled with God’s choicest blessing for you all.



Memorias del 2016



The West Texas Catholic: Obispo Zurek, Ya se acaba el año 2016, y se acerca la Navidad. Hemos tenido eventos grandiosos en la Diócesis de Amarillo durante estos 12 meses. Díganos los detalles de 2016 que sobresalen.

Obispo Patrick J. Zurek: Sí, con gusto. El Año Jubilar de la Misericordia ha sido buen año. Un Año Santo designado por el Papa Francisco. Fue especial para nosotros como lo fue para todas las diócesis además de Amarillo. Tengo entendido que esta es la primera vez que se les ha pedido a todas las iglesias catedrales de todo el mundo, designar una entrada principal a su templo como Puerta Santa. La gente ya no tuvo que viajar a Roma para participar en las gracias y bendiciones especiales de este Año de la Misericordia. Pudimos hacerlo en nuestras propias diócesis. Fue una maravilla que el Papa Francisco lo designó y nos permitió participar. El Año de la Misericordia, este Año Santo fue muy especial para nosotros aquí en la Diócesis de Amarillo.

Creamos unas puertas aquí en la Catedral Santa María el 7 de noviembre de 2015. Las creamos y les pusimos candado para abrirlas oficialmente el 13 de diciembre de 2015. Me emocionó en absoluto cuando tuvimos la ceremonia para abrir las puertas. Pasé por las puertas cargando el Libro de los Evangelios. El silencio absoluto y un leve “ahh” (casi pasmado) parecía decir: “El Evangelio va pasando. Este año es especial, un año de gracia, bendición, un año de favor que el Señor nos está dando”. Eso me impresionó en grande; creo que lo recordaré hasta mi último aliento. Durante el año tuvimos maravillosas y múltiples actividades, inclusive la culminación del Año de la Misericordia con la Solemnidad de Cristo Rey, el 20 de noviembre.



Durante este año, quizá el evento mayor, y para mí el más impresionante y espiritualmente emocionante fue al celebrar el Sacramento de la Confirmación. Durante el Tiempo de Pascua, celebramos cada Confirmación en la Catedral. La celebramos para cada decanato. Ya que el Decanto Central es el más grande, ese hubo que tener dos celebraciones. La Catedral y la antesala estaban siempre llenas de gente; solo había cupo de pie para la celebración. Cuando tuvimos la última celebración, no teníamos idea que iba a asistir tanta gente. La iglesia se llenó y había gente de pie allí; se llenó la antesala y se transmitió audio y video en vivo al gimnasio—la cantidad de gente era increíble.



Además, la devoción, el silencio, el respeto de la gente fue muy significativo en donde estuvieran. Imagínate—durante casi una hora antes de empezar la celebración, la iglesia estaba llena de jóvenes, con sus padres y padrinos y todos en silencio. Fue increíble; nadie hablaba ni susurraba, ni usaba su celular, en sí un milagro. Reinaba un sentido de reverencia que se difundía hasta la antesala. Me dijeron (porque yo no estuve allí) que la gente que veía la transmisión en el gimnasio, mostraba el mismo grado de reverencia, quietud y respeto como si hubieran estado dentro del templo. Eso fue de por sí muy emocionante.

Algo que también fue emocionante fueron los jóvenes que yo confirmé. La mayoría de secundaria o preparatoria. Casi todos los adultos confirmados este año también fueron confirmados en la catedral. Al dar mi homilía hice referencia a un nuevo santo, un mártir mexicano de 14 años, José Luis Sánchez del Río. Cuando conté su historia y levanté su reliquia, hubo otro pasmo como el que hubo al abrir la Puerta Santa. En broma les pregunté a los jóvenes qué edad tenían ellos. Algunos dijeron 15 ó 16. Les dije que estaban muy viejos. José Luis tenia 14 años cuando dio su vida por Cristo. El silencio ensordecía. Pero aún más importante que el silencio fueron las bocas abiertas y el brillo en sus ojos. Eso fue un verdadero momento de Fe, tal vez la cumbre de todo el año.



También tuvimos señas de crecimiento en la diócesis. Desde que vine aquí hemos crecido consistentemente; estoy seguro que ya había empezado antes de que llegara yo. Muchas iglesias han tenido construcción durante mis años aquí, y este año siguió ese paso. Este año se incrementaron los salones parroquiales. Dediqué un salón y centro de catequesis en la Parroquia del Santísimo Sacramento aquí en Amarillo el 7 de mayo. Para cuando se dedicó, la parroquia ya se había esforzado por 40 años. ¡Qué gran éxito! ¡Qué gran sacrificio! Tanta añoranza—como un Adviento muy largo que al fin se cumplió. Fue una celebración tan bella porque la parroquia lo había añorado tanto tiempo y había luchado por muchos años para lograrlo.



El 20 de noviembre fui a Saint Mary en Clarendon a dedicar un salón parroquial/y centro de catequesis, un poco más chico. Este es su primer salón parroquial; es bellísimo. Los rostros de la gente mostraban su orgullo de haberlo hecho una realidad.



Durante este año hemos estado construyendo para la diócesis el nuevo Centro Pastoral Diocesano aquí en el campus católico. Se ha hecho mucho trabajo y esperamos que se complete a mediados de diciembre o a fines del mes. Esperamos ocuparlo a mediados de enero. En muchos sentidos es un edificio magnífico. Es muy elegante en gran parte por su sencillez de diseño y funcionalidad. Ustedes podrán estar muy orgullosos de él.



Tomo esta oportunidad para agradecer su generosidad al acaudalar el Centro Pastoral y su generosidad para recaudar fondos para otros proyectos que pronto vamos a construir, inclusive un hogar para nuestros sacerdotes jubilados. También hemos estado renovando el Centro de Retiros Obispo DeFalco. Esperamos también recaudar fondos de benefactores fuera de nuestra familia católica para ayudar a restaurar el Edificio SOS que alojará a la agencia Catholic Charities.



La Iglesia en la Diócesis de Amarillo está en buen estado de salud. Espero podamos seguir viéndonos como hermanos y hermanas. Somos un grupo diverso, venimos de muchas culturas y hablamos diferentes idiomas. Tenemos el mismo corazón, las mismas esperanzas, deseos, temores, ansiedades y todos somos Hijos de Dios.



Ha sido un año hermoso. Espero que como el Señor nos ha bendecido este año, Él siga bendiciendo a todos ustedes y a mí, a sacerdotes, religiosos(as) y diáconos y a todos quienes se dedican a algún ministerio. Que nos bendiga en forma especial en el Año Nuevo que viene.



Mensaje de Navidad



WTC: Se acerca la Navidad y al prepararnos para dar la bienvenida al Niño Jesús en la Navidad, ¿Tiene usted algún mensaje navideño para la gente de la Diócesis de Amarillo?

Obispo Patrick J. Zurek: Es raro que yo tenga una tarde sin compromisos, pero hace poco tuve tiempo para ver TV. Cambiando canales, hallé un programa llamado simplemente, “The Nativity” (La Navidad). Iba a seguir cambiando porque era una película vieja en parte blanco-y-negro. Pero me interesó y decidí verlo. Me impactó que María y José eran muy jóvenes. A veces a José lo pintan mucho mayor que a María. Era una pareja que iba en burro de su hogar en Nazaret a Belén. Pasaron todas las exigencias y rigores de la jornada y la variedad de experiencias que vivieron.



Al llegar a Belén las cosas cambiaron mucho y muy rápido. De pronto, vienen los pastores y tres extraños del Oriente que parecían reyes o sultanes, llegan vestidos de realeza. Todos llegan juntos y al mismo tiempo para ver al Niño Dios. Me llamó mucho la atención que llegó uno de los pastores, el primero en ver al ángel y oír a la voz anunciar “ha nacido el Salvador”. Se veía que sus ojos se iluminaban, llenos de júbilo y esperanza. Extendió su mano queriendo tocar al Niño Dios pero no lo alcanzaba; María se inclinó hacia este anciano, un pastor lleno de esperanza. Él estaba temblando; podía alcanzar al niño pero no lo podía tocar. María se acercó un poco más y él simplemente tocó al niño. Pero sus lágrimas brotaban y su gozo era evidente. Uno de los Reyes Magos simplemente dijo “Dios encarnado”. y yo me quedé pasmado.



¡Es todo el mensaje de la Navidad! A veces lo olvidamos. Nos ocupamos en tantas cosas tan maravillosas, la más bella son las reuniones familiares. Pero con las compras y la cocina, se nos olvida el mensaje tan sencillo del regalo, la mayor expresión del amor de Dios. Dios nos dio a su único Hijo engendrado. Dios que es infinito, inmortal, el que todo lo sabe, viene como niño humano, con todas las pruebas de nacer, crecer, aprender, etc. Bien lo dijo ese Rey Mago, “Dios encarnado”. ¡Bueno fuera que simplemente recordáramos eso!



Vemos la narrativa de la Navidad durante el Adviento. El Adviento es ese tiempo de espera cuando el mundo añoraba al Mesías. Era el tiempo de las promesas que Dios hizo por medio de los profetas. Eso fue lo que vi en el rostro del pastor: había llegado el cumplimiento. Las promesas se habían cumplido. Ahora estamos en el tiempo de la presencia de Cristo hasta el final que es el tiempo del cumplimiento. Dios ha venido en carne humana.



Raramente leemos las Cartas de San Juan y no mucho del Apocalipsis en las liturgias, pero en esos textos Juan simplemente dice que Dios camina entre nosotros. Dios camina entre nosotros todos los días. Esta es la extensión del milagro de la Navidad que olvidamos: Dios en carne humana. El Papa Francisco ve a Dios en los pobres, en los necesitados, en los marginados; fuera de los círculos sociales y grandes círculos económicos. Ellos son Cristo para nosotros como Jesús dijo en la escena del juicio final, “Lo que hiciste al más pequeño de mis hermanos, me lo hiciste a mí”. Yo no creo que solamente algunas personas caben en estas categorías. Todos estamos en una de estas categorías alguna vez en nuestra vida—cuando nos sentimos rechazados y no aceptados; cuando las cosas no marchan a nuestro modo, perdemos a un familiar, o perdemos el trabajo, cabemos en estas categorías.

La manera en que nos cuidamos mutuamente es la manera como encontramos a Cristo. Aún podemos tocar a Dios que ha venido en carne humana. “Todo lo que hayas hecho al más pequeño de mis hermanos o hermanas, me lo has hecho a mí”. Como dice el Papa Francisco, “Cuando mires los ojos de alguien en gran necesidad, alguien que sufre en soledad, miras los ojos de Cristo. Tus ojos humanos están mirando los ojos de Jesús. Cuando haces algo en lo que realmente tienes que tocar a otra persona, les das un abrazo, estás tocando la carne de Jesús ahora. Cuando vienes a la iglesia y te unes a la celebración de la Eucaristía, estás tocando a Cristo en su Cuerpo la Iglesia.



Sugiero algo que tienen bastante tiempo para hacerlo. Mucha gente vive sin estar seguros qué significa la vida. Quizá Jesús no ha sido parte de sus vidas, o no saben que Él es parte de sus vidas. Invítenlos a la Misa. Invítenlos en la Navidad, a una Misa hermosa; invítenlos en cualquier temporada. Ese era uno de los mejores modos de evangelización de la Iglesia: las grandes liturgias. Inviten a la gente; ellos pueden decir sí o no. Pero quizá en cierto sentido les estás abriendo una Puerta Santa para que entren a encontrar a Cristo en carne humana.



¡Les deseo a todos una Navidad de Bendiciones! Espero se reúnan con amistades y celebren con la familia y reconozcan el gran regalo mutuo que son amigos y familiares. Pido además que el Año Nuevo venidero esté lleno de las mejores bendiciones de Dios para todos ustedes.

