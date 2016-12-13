A Conversation With Father Henry Wilson Rodríguez Echavarría, CHS

Editor’s Note: From time to time, The West Texas Catholic will offer a profile of our priests. In this issue, it’s a conversation with Crusader of the Holy Spirit priest Father Henry Wilson Rodríguez Echavarría, who is in residence at San Jose Church and Mission, Hereford.

The West Texas Catholic: What is your educational background, Father Rodríguez?

Father Rodríguez: I studied at the Minor Seminary Santa Rosa de Osos in Colombia; then I graduated from the Bolivarian Pontifical University in Medellín, and I also studied at St. Thomas Aquinas Institute in Venezuela. I studied Philosophy and Theology, and on my own I have studied Psychology. I enjoy psychology very much and study it much.



WTC: Share with us your vocation story…

Father Rodríguez: My vocation came when I was a student in school. When I was 14 years old, a missionary group went to my school to talk about the missions, and I was very interested in the missions, so I thought, ‘It would be so good to go work at the places with great need! To go to the indigenous people of Colombia, to work with them.’ That is how my vocation surfaced, from the desire to go to work with the indigenous people of Colombia. From the age of 14, I started going to vocations gatherings. Almost all my life, from a very young age, I have spent in missionary life.



WTC: Tell us about your family. How many children were there and where are you in that order?

Father Rodríguez: Mine is a very small family. There have been many deaths in my family…almost everyone has died. I was nine years old when my mother died at the age of 38 and my father also has already died. I had a younger brother who was killed by a guerrilla at the age of 19 because he was a soldier. Now I only have two sisters; one is married, lives in Colombia and has two children. I have another sister in Germany, and she has one daughter. The rest of the family has died, grandparents, aunts and uncles, all have died. We are a very small family, but that has caused us to be very united and protective of each other because we are so few. I am now the “niño” (youngest) because we were once four, and now only three of us are alive.



WTC: It must have been very painful for a child such as you were—to lose his mother and to grow up without her.

Father Rodríguez: Yes, it made a great mark on me, but I retain a vivid image of her that I believe has shaped my priesthood because my mother was so good and so generous. I believe that is why my sister and I are so giving because my mother instilled charity in us…I never forget that.



WTC: This past September you were elected the Superior for the Crusaders of the Holy Spirit. What does this mean for you and what do you hope to accomplish by being the new Superior?

Father Rodríguez: In September I was elected to be the Superior of the Crusade of the Holy Spirit, which means that beginning that month, it is my duty to accompany all the priests in my community since we are in several countries. Our community is in England, Ireland, Spain, Venezuela, Colombia, the United States and Ecuador. So, by the Holy Spirit, my brothers put me in charge of this great mission as Superior of the Crusade of the Holy Spirit in a chapter that took place in Argentina.



WTC: When we talked with Father José Ramón Molina, we asked him about how the Crusaders of the Holy Spirit found the Diocese of Amarillo (WTC 11/6/16 and 11/20/16). Your thoughts on being in the Texas Panhandle and in the Diocese of Amarillo…

Father Rodríguez: Truly, I am very happy because I see how Bishop Patrick [J. Zurek] is a very pastoral bishop, very approachable. That makes me very happy because that is what Pope Francis is asking, that the bishops and priests be very approachable. I am also happy in the diocese because I see that it is a diocese where a great majority of the priests are single-hearted and humble men. I like to see how they care for the Hispanics, and they are very close to the people; I have seen other places where it is not so. That impresses me greatly and makes me feel very happy to be in this diocese. It is as if to say ‘this is the place for me.’



Nota Editorial: En ocasiones The West Texas Catholic ofrece un perfil o semblanza de alguno de nuestros sacerdotes. En esta edición conversamos con el Padre Henry Wilson Rodríguez Echavarría, Cruzado del Espíritu Santo, en residencia en la Iglesia y Misión de San José en Hereford.



The West Texas Catholic: ¿Qué estudios ha tenido usted, Padre Rodríguez?

Padre Rodríguez: Estudié en el Seminario Menor Santa Rosa de Osos en Colombia; la universidad la hice en la Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana en Medellín, y también estudié en el Instituto Santo Tomás de Aquino en Venezuela. Estudié Filosofía y Teología, y he estudiado por mi cuenta Psicología. Me gusta mucho la psicología y estudio bastante.



WTC: Díganos la historia de su vocación…

Padre Rodríguez: Mi vocación surgió cuando yo era un estudiante en la escuela. A los 14 años, un grupo misionero fue a mi escuela a hablar de la misión y me interesé mucho por la misión, así que yo dije ‘¡qué bueno poder ir a los lugares más necesitados! Ir donde los indígenas de Colombia, a trabajar con ellos’. Así surgió mi vocación—por el deseo de ir a trabajar con los indígenas en Colombia. Desde los 14 años empecé a hacer encuentros vocacionales; casi toda mi vida, desde que era muy pequeño, la he pasado en seminario. Me ha motivado mucho el poder ayudar a los más necesitados.



WTC: Háblenos de su familia, ¿cuántos hijos tuvieron sus padres y qué número le toca a usted en ese orden?

Padre Rodríguez: Mi familia es una familia muy pequeña. Mi familia ha sido marcada por la muerte…casi todos se han muerto. Mi mamá murió a los 38 años, mi papá también ya murió. Tuve un hermano, el menor, a la edad de 19 años lo mató la guerrilla porque él era soldado. Así que en este momento tengo dos hermanas: una hermana casada en Colombia con dos hijos y otra hermana en Alemania con una hija. El resto se han muerto, abuelos, padres, tíos, todos se murieron. Somos una familia muy pequeña, pero eso nos ha llevado a nosotros a estar muy unidos y a protegernos demasiado porque somos muy pocos. Ya en este momento vengo a ser “el niño” porque éramos cuatro pero vivos quedamos tres. Mi mamá murió cuando yo tenía nueve años.



WTC: Ha de haber sido algo muy doloroso para un niño como usted—perder a su madre a una edad tan tierna y crecer sin ella.

Padre Rodríguez: Sí, me marcó mucho, pero de mi mamá me quedó una imagen que creo que ha marcado mi sacerdocio porque mi mamá era muy buena, muy generosa y por eso creo que nosotros en la casa, mis hermanas y yo somos muy dadivosos porque mi mamá nos marcó mucho en la caridad…eso nunca lo olvido.



WTC: Padre Henry, en Septiembre usted fue elegido Superior de la Cruzada del Espíritu Santo. ¿Qué significa esto para usted, y qué se propone lograr como el Nuevo Superior?

Padre Rodríguez: Sí, en el mes de septiembre fui elegido como Superior de la Cruzada del Espíritu Santo, o sea que a partir de ese mes me toca acompañar a todos los sacerdotes de mi comunidad, ya que estamos en varios países. Nuestra comunidad se encuentra en Inglaterra, Irlanda, España, Venezuela, Colombia, Estados Unidos y Ecuador; así que por obra del Espíritu Santo, mis hermanos me han encargado esta gran misión de ser Superior de la Cruzada del Espíritu Santo en un capítulo que se realizó en Argentina.



WTC: Cuando hablamos con el Padre José Ramón Molina, le preguntamos cómo los Cruzados del Espíritu Santo encontraron a la Diócesis de Amarillo (WTC Nov. 6 y 20, 2016). ¿Cuál es su impresión de estar en el Panhandle de Texas, en la Diócesis de Amarillo?

Padre Rodríguez: Realmente estoy muy feliz porque veo que el Obispo Patrick [J. Zurek] es un obispo muy pastoral, muy cercano. Eso me tiene muy feliz porque eso es lo que el Papa [Francisco] está pidiendo, que los obispos, los sacerdotes seamos cercanos. Estoy feliz también en la diócesis porque veo que es una diócesis en la que los sacerdotes, en su gran mayoría, son sacerdotes muy sencillos, humildes. Me gusta mucho que tienen una gran preocupación por los hispanos, son muy cercanos al pueblo y hay otros lugares que veo que no es así. Eso me da gran impresión y eso me hace sentir muy feliz de estar en esta diócesis. Es como que digo, “este es mi lugar”.



WTC: La última palabra en esta conversación es suya…

Padre Rodríguez: Lo único que quiero decir es que damos gracias a Dios por venir a esta Diócesis de Amarillo; estamos muy felices y dispuestos a servir al Pueblo de Dios como debe ser.

