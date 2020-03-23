A Letter from Bishop Patrick J. Zurek

To: Priests, Deacons, Women Religious and all the Faithful of the Diocese of Amarillo:
The grace of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God the Father and the communion of the Holy Spirit be with you.
I am sure that this past weekend was quite strange for you. The celebration of Mass and the reception of Holy Communion are the very center of our spiritual life. You are accustomed to attending Sunday Mass. I am accustomed to celebrating Mass with a congregation; not with just a few people.
The two weekend Masses celebrated at the Cathedral this past Saturday at 5:30pm and in English and on Sunday at 10:00am in Spanish were well attended via our website; approximately 22,000 households participated in the Liturgy via the computer.
I thank you for your patience. We are doing the best we can under the restrictions that have been imposed. It is hoped that these restrictions will help to end this pandemic much sooner than without them.
Here in the Panhandle we are very accustomed to agricultural realities and terminology. The Apostle James teaches us “Be patient brothers and sisters. See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, being patient with it until it receives the early and the late rains.” (James 5:7)
St. Paul also admonishes us with these words. “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” (Romans 12:12)
Brothers and sisters, every Mass that I offer during this pandemic is offered for the end of this virus and for your protection. Let us pray for each other. Let us ask our most Blessed Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, to intercede for us.
Your brother in Christ, Most Rev. Patrick J. Zurek Bishop of Amarillo March 23, 2020