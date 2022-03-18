A Letter from Pope Francis to Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius

The tragedy of the war that is taking place in the heart of Europe leaves us astonished; we never thought we would see such scenes again, reminiscent of the great wars of the last century. The heartbreaking cry for help of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters urges us as a community of believers not only to reflect seriously, but to cry with them and to do something for them.
Today more than ever it is urgent to review the style and effectiveness of the ars politica (the art of politics). In the face of the many changes we are witnessing at the international level, it is our duty to make possible “the development of a global community of fraternity based on the practice of social friendship on the part of peoples and nations” (Encyclical Letter Fratelli Tutti, 154).
The title you have chosen for these days, Europe beyond the pandemic: a new beginning, invites us to reflect on the transition taking place in European society. This period, still conditioned by the pandemic, has brought about significant social, economic, cultural and even ecclesial changes. In this situation marked by suffering, fears have grown, poverty has increased and loneliness has multiplied; while many have lost their jobs and are living precariously, the way of relating to others has changed for everyone. In this context, even ecclesial life has not been spared from many difficulties, especially due to the limitation of pastoral activities.
We cannot stand idly by; as Christians and as European citizens, we are called to implement courageously what one of the great founding fathers of the European Community, Alcide De Gasperi, said when he spoke of “the common good of our European homelands, of our homeland Europe” (Address to the European Parliamentary Conference, 21 April 1954). Yes, Europe and the nations that compose it are not opposed to each other, and building the future does not mean unifying, but uniting even more in respect for diversity. For Christians, rebuilding the common house means “becoming artisans of communion, weavers of unity at every level: not by stratagems but by the Gospel” (Homily at the Mass with the Council of Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, 23 September 2021). In other words, we need to start again from the very heart of the Gospel: Jesus Christ and his saving love. This is the ever-new proclamation to be brought to the world, first of all through the witness of lives that show the beauty of the encounter with God and of love for neighbour.
This is well expressed by the image you have chosen as the logo for these Days: that of Saint Martin of Tours cutting his cloak in two to give it to a poor man. It reminds us that love is genuine closeness, sharing, caring for others. Those who love overcome fear and mistrust of those who come to our borders in search of a better life: if welcoming, protecting, accompanying and integrating so many brothers and sisters fleeing from conflict, famine and poverty is right and human, it is even more Christian. May the walls still present in Europe be transformed into doors of access to its heritage of history, faith, art and culture; may dialogue and social friendship be promoted, so that human coexistence based on fraternity may grow.