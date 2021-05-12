A Memorial To The Unborn In Canyon

Bishop Patrick J. Zurek blessed and dedicated a Memorial to the Unborn May 9 after the 9:00am Mass at St. Ann’s Church.
The Memorial to the Unborn was the Eagle Scout project of parishioner Derrick Martin, an eighth grade student at Canyon Junior High School.
“I heard the idea about a Memorial to the Unborn, and asked if I could present a plan for the whole area instead of just putting in the stone,” he said. “I went home, and spent about five hours drawing up a plan that I thought would fit the area and accent the stone well.
“After lots of thought, I had what I thought would be the perfect plan for the area. I presented it to Father Scott (L. Raef, pastor at St. Ann’s) and he was amazed. He told me to take it and run with it. I went home and told my family (my Nana, Sister, Dad and Mom) that I had drawn the plan and it had been approved, and they were impressed. They warned me that this would be a long and detailed project, and that it would not be easy, but that they would be there to support me all the way through. Knowing that it would be hard only increased my urge to complete this lengthy project.”
The Memorial to the Unborn includes a granite piece of art which was erected on March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation. A week later, Martin and fellow members of Troop 86, Troop 4086 and Crew 2086 smoothed the ground around the memorial and put in pavers. The project was finalized on April 30 and May 1, when benches and landscaping around the area were completed. Overall, Martin said 658.75 hours of volunteer work were contributed to the Memorial to the Unborn project.
What is an Eagle Scout Project? “An Eagle Scout Project is a service project for the betterment of the community at a non-profit organization,” said Martin. “Although the Eagle Rank itself is a lot of work, there is way more involved than just a project.
“When you first join, your first challenge is to get your Scout Rank, which consists of the pledges and basic knowledge. The next three ranks, Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class, are centered around scout skills. Learning knots, first aid, camping, cooking, citizenship and social skills are only a few things you learn in these stages. You then advance to Star and Life Ranks which consist of merit badges, community service and leadership.
“Once you have earned the Life Rank you can begin working on the summit of scouting, the Eagle Scout. This consists of merit badges, community service, leadership and a service project. Scouts find a project that interests them and benefits a non-profit outside of scouting. They write a plan and present it to a board. After the board approves it, they write their final plan and carry out the project. After their project is completed, they write a recap of their project and complete an application for the rank of Eagle Scout. Additionally, references from a Pastor, Educator, Employer, Parent and Scoutmaster are required. They then go before another board to determine eligibility for the prestigious honor, the rank of Eagle Scout. Earning the Eagle Scout rank is something you carry with you the rest of your life.”
Martin said the Memorial to the Unborn required the assistance of many to become a reality.
“Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church have spent more than 205 hours doing labor,” he said. “The church family at St. Ann’s and other donors have contributed funds to make the project a reality. Scouts and Leaders in Troop 86, Troop 4086 and Crew 2086 have spent lots of time helping.”
“The biggest helper in my whole scouting career and virtually my whole life, especially this project is my dad, Tommy Martin. He is always there with advice and is always ready to jump in and help whenever. When nobody else believes in me, and I’m ready to quit, he’s there to bring me back to reality and help me through. He truly is the biggest contributor to this project.”
According to diocesan archives, the Memorial to the Unborn is the 11th in the diocese. Other memorials are located at: • Knights of Columbus Council #4635 Hall in Amarillo; • St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; • Sacred Heart Church, Canadian; • St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart; • Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas; • The Cross of the Our Lord Jesus, Groom; • St. Anthony’s Church and San Jose Church, both in Hereford; • Holy Family Church, Nazareth; and, • Sacred Heart Church, White Deer.