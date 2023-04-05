A New Sector Couple For TEAMS Of Our Lady In The Diocese Of Amarillo

Amarillo—The new Sector Couple for the TEAMS of Our Lady in the Diocese of Amarillo were installed during a March 26 Mass at St. Hyacinth Church.
Morgan and Alma Sue Haiduk of Sacred Heart Church, White Deer, were installed by Carlos and Gabby Contreras, the North Texas-Oklahoma Regional Couple.
The Haiduks joined TEAMS while attending St. Ann’s Church in Coppell. In 2015, the couple relocated to the Haiduk’s family farm between Groom and White Deer to assist Morgan’s father in the management of the operation. Alma Sue has continued her career in the food manufacturing industry, and is currently the Senior Quality and Food Safety Manager of Cacique Foods in Amarillo. The couple currently serve in a number of ministries at Sacred Heart Church. The Haiduks were united in marriage at St. Louis Church in Castroville and are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year. The couple has one son, Anthony, who is attending Oklahoma State University.
The Haiduks are succeeding Deacon Henry and Lori Wilhelm, who have served for the past five years.
What is Teams of Our Lady? Teams of Our Lady is an international lay movement in the Catholic Church, designed to enrich marriage spirituality and make good marriages better. Teams provide a proven method of increasing and improving prayer life, which will help couples grow closer to God and each other. At the same time, their family will reap the benefits as well.
There are currently seven TEAMS in the Amarillo Area A team is composed of five to seven couples whose marriage is recognized in the eyes of the Catholic Church. The team meets once a month, rotating from one home to another. If a couple’s home cannot accommodate the entire team, the group can meet in a church meeting room or outside, if possible. Some teams might have a spiritual counselor or Priest Spiritual Counselor as part of their team. The Priest Spiritual Counselor comes to the meeting to provide his theological knowledge and expertise. The team shares a simple meal, prayer, sharing on the endeavors and a study topic. The endeavors are the heart of the spirit of TEAMS. The team becomes a close community that can inspire one another through their living examples of Faith and share with one another their struggles and successes on their way to holiness.
"The TEAMS of Our Lady, a gift of the Holy Spirit, is offered to couples throughout the world in order to help them live out their married spirituality.” (The Guide of the TEAMS of Our Lady). Couples from all stages of life (newly married, child rearing and empty nesters) can be part of TEAMS. It is not parish-based, but it is advisable for couples to live in the same geographic vicinity. Since this is a lay association, lay couples hold all positions of responsibility.
The Blessed Mother The Blessed Mother is the Patroness of the Movement. Couples strive to follow and imitate Mary’s “yes” to God through prayer, scripture and the sacraments. Mary is the perfect disciple and follower of Christ. She takes everything and everyone to her Son. The Magnificat prayer is Mary’s proclamation of God’s greatness. TEAMS couples say the Magnificat prayer daily in communion with fellow TEAM members worldwide.
What TEAMS of Our Lady is Not • It is not a Marian Movement, but Mary is the patroness. • It is not a Bible study, but couples read Scripture and learn about God. • It is not a therapy group, but couples share and support each other on the life journey toward Christ. • It is not for counseling. Everything is held in strict confidence and all sharing is voluntary. • Advice is only offered if it is requested (usually done in private). • It is not for troubled marriages. The Church offers other programs to help with serious marital issues. One such recommended program is Retrouvaille. • It is not a supper club.
Couples interested in becoming a part of the TEAMS Family in the Diocese of Amarillo are asked to contact Morgan and Alma Sue Haiduk at 214-649-5282 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]. The TEAMS website is teamsofourlady.org.