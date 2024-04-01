Amarillo—The Catholic Historical Society of the Diocese of Amarillo will offer its latest A Night at the Museum Thursday, May 9 on the grounds of the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 4512 NE 24th Ave.
Activities begin at 6:00pm with a performance of Coronado and Fray Juan de Padilla, a pageant that was performed in Palo Duro Canyon from the late-1970’s until 2001, which is being performed for the first time in 23 years. The pageant, which depicts Coronado’s expedition through Palo Duro Canyon and the first Mass of Thanksgiving on May 26, 1541, will take place in front of the Pastoral Center. Performing the pageant will be students from Holy Cross Catholic Academy, with Father Gabriel E. Garcia, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, as Fray Juan de Padilla. Following the pageant, Father Garcia will celebrate Mass. After Mass, the Diocesan Museum will be open to the public, which will include beverages and appetizers that will be served in the DPC Conference Center.
For additional information about A Night at the Museum, please call Susan Garner at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-414-1076.