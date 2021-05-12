A Night At The Museum Thursday, June 24

Amarillo—The unveiling of a Diorama of St. Mary’s Church, Clarendon, Our Lady of the Plains, will take place Thursday, June 24 during A Night at the Museum from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Diocesan Museum, inside the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek invites the public to attend and learn more about the Clarendon parish. The church was built in 1892 and torn down on Sept. 9, 2019.
Refreshments will be served.
For additional information about A Night at the Museum, the Diocesan Museum, or the Catholic Historical Society, please contact Susan Garner at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-414-1076, or via email, sgarner@dioama.org.