A Night Under The Stars Gala In Hereford

Hereford—The Parents Teachers Organization (PTO) at St. Anthony’s School will host A Night Under the Stars Saturday, Oct. 7 in the school gym at 120 West Park Avenue.
The evening’s menu will feature prime rib, salad, potatoes, vegetables, dessert and water or margaritas.
A drive-through window will be open from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, with tickets $50 per plate. The deadline to purchase these tickets is Friday, Sept. 29.
A Gold Dine-in Package is also available for the evening, with dine-in opening at 7:00. The tables are $1,250 each, and each table seats up to eight people. The package includes the meal, one bottle of whiskey, one bottle of wine, keg beer, access to the dessert bar, plus eight Calcutta entries. Please call the school to reserve a Gold Dine-in Package at 806-364-1952.
Other activities include a Calcutta Auction beginning at 8:15 and entertainment at 8:30, with music by Insufficient Funds.
The Gold Dine-in Package and tickets for the A Night Under the Stars fundraiser can be purchased from any St. Anthony’s School student or at the school office at 120 West Park Ave. during regular business hours.