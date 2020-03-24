A Request to the People of the Diocese of Amarillo

To: Priests, Deacons, Women Religious and all the Faithful of the Diocese of Amarillo
A Request from His Holiness, Pope Francis
Special Prayer for the end of the Pandemic of COVID-19
Pope Francis has requested that every Christian, Catholics and members of other Christian professions please pause at High Noon, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, and pray the Lord’s Prayer. “Filled with hope, let us all implore God the Father to hear our plea for mercy and bring this pandemic to an end.” On this Feast of the Annunciation of the Birth of Our Savior, Jesus Christ, let us also continue to ask our Blessed Mother Mary to intercede for us as pray the Holy Rosary.