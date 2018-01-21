A Statement From Bishop Patrick J. Zurek

Bishop Patrick J. Zurek has announced the following Personnel Changes



Effective Thursday, February 1, 2018:



Rev. Roberto R. Rodriguez is appointed to Hospital Ministry, with residency at Blessed Sacrament Church, Amarillo.



Rev. Guadalupe Mayorga is appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus and St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford.



Rev. César Gómez is appointed Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton and St. Peter’s Church, Booker. He is also appointed Dean of the Northern Deanery.



Rev. Lawrence John, JCL, is appointed Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart and St. Mary’s Church, Texline.



Rev. Michael Colwell, JCL, is appointed Rector of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo.



Effective Thursday, February 8, 2018:



Rev. Jose Ricardo “Richard” Zanetti, JCL, is appointed Pastor of St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo.



Rev. Jim Schmitmeyer is appointed Pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger and St. Ann’s Church, Stinnett.



Effective Saturday, March 3, 2018:



Rev. Bhaskar Rao Adusupalli is appointed Administrator of Holy Family Church, Nazareth.



Effective Wednesday, March 21, 2018:



Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi is appointed Administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Amarillo and is appointed to work in Prison Ministry.

