A Statement from St. Mary's Cathedral and the Diocese of Amarillo

On April 11, a threat was received by telephone to the office at St. Mary's Cathedral, threatening a member of the office staff. Amarillo police were immediately called and arrived to clear the building and to guarantee the safety of the Parish Office and Cathedral School. Police informed the office staff that there were similar calls made to other church offices in the City of Amarillo. The police asked for the school children to remain in the building until they had completed their security sweep. Normal operations have resumed.